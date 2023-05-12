AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Melynn Huntley has served as the Potter County Elections Administrator since 2013, and next week, she will be retiring after nearly a decade. But, she said the office is in good shape.

“I’m very excited about the work we have done here. I believe elections are in great shape here and I know that Christy Benge who is stepping in as the elections administrator, she has worked here for ten years, she is going to do a great job and the standards of excellence that we have held our selves too is going to be there,” said Huntley.

Huntley’s last day in the office will be May 18 and her official last day is June 1. Benge, the current deputy elections administrator, will be sworn in as the new Potter County Elections Administrator on June 2.

The Potter County Elections Administrator is appointed by the Election Commission, which is made up of Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, Potter County Clerk Julie Smith, Potter County Tax Assessor-Collector Sherri Aylor, Potter County Republican Party Chairman Dan Rogers, and Potter County Democratic Party Chair David Martinez. It takes a majority vote to make that appointment.

Huntley said a couple of things lead to her wanting to retire.

“My husband’s retired and we have things we want to do and we have things we want to do in retirement and we want to do them in retirement and we need to get the show on the road. The other factor, I would just be remised not to openly admit it, elections are stressful. They are hard, they are hard work, there stressful and I reached a point where I’m ready not to be doing this,” said Huntley.

She added that in the nearly 10 years that she has been the Potter County Elections Administrator, elections have changed.

“Truly in 2013, it was a much more sedated climate. It was an easier election to facilitate. We went out and did our jobs, people came in and voted, we sent out the results. End of story. Then several different things happened in the world that changed things. In 2016, there were rumors of the Russians hacking election systems, Russians hacking a lot of things and so 2016 is when a world reality came about and social media became and has become another component of elections. There are so many things that are out there that are not true, but people were believing them and so it created a panic and a fear in a lot of people and that changed everything here. People began at that point to sincerely lose confidence in elections,” said Huntley.

Huntley added as she leaves the office, she wants people to have confidence in elections.

“We want at the end of the day, even if the person who was elected was not their personal choice, we want them to trust the system and that’s what I want for this office and that’s what I want for Amarillo, Potter County, and the state, and the nation,” said Huntley.

She said the job of an elections administrator and elections office is straightforward

“It’s if a person is qualified to vote, they are able to vote, they get to vote the way they choose and we count their vote. Count as in tabulate their vote, just as exactly as the voter intended. That’s all we do,” said Huntley.

Huntley said her stepping down will not affect the June 24 runoff election.

“It’s going to work just fine. It’s going to work like it normally does. We have already started laying the groundwork and getting the notices, reports, notices, and orders. Everything that needs to be prepared. That has already been done. We are already started working on the programming and testing of the equipment. We are working ahead for this,” said Huntley.

Huntley added the timing of her stepping down was important to both the next elections administrator and voters.

“One of the reasoning… for the timing of this, is specifically for this is, when I made the decision to retire I had no idea who would be hired and so you want whoever stepping into, I had to make the assumption that it might be someone that did not have the experience that Christy has and so I would have been doing a disservice to this city, not doing it about this time because this person needs to have some elections under their belt before we round the corner to next March when we would have the next presidential primaries, to delay and not give them anyone enough time to get up to speed would be wrong…so having a runoff, a fairly easy election on our end that’s the perfect first election to have,” said Huntley.

She added though she may be retiring, she is not slowing down.

“I hope to hike more trails and find more places to paint and I hope to do more volunteer work here […] I think you will be seeing me locally with some artwork… I’m not going to go set in my easy chair, I have other things to do,” said Huntley.

Huntley said she is going to miss the people and staff she worked with over the past decade.

“This is a job that you hate at times, but ultimately you find out there are so many things you love about it. The things I love about it the most were the people I got to work with and that is what I’m going to miss absolutely the most. And I will tell you, what my favorite day of work ever is and its election night after we’ve sent in the reports, everybody else has probably gone to bed and as a family or as a team, my staff and I walk out of this building into a quiet night knowing we’ve done a great job,” said Huntley.