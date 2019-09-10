Potter County Commissioners proposing tax rate increase to reserve money for next year’s budget

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County commissioners are proposing a tax rate increase in order to reserve money for next year’s budget.

The seven cent increase would amount to about a $1.33 a month for a $100,000 home.

Judge Nancy Tanner said their goal is to inflate the rate more than they usually do to have a reserve for next year. She said this is due to the legislature placing a 3.5 percent cap that begins next year.

The second and final hearing on the proposed increase will be September 17 at 5:30 p.m.

If approved, the rate will be adopted on September 23.

