POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court published the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. in the Potter County Commissioners’ Courtroom, during which officials are expected to discuss items including the proposed tax rate for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

Among the items listed in the published agenda, the Potter County Commissioners’ Court is expected to discuss a number of topics on Monday morning, such as considering Potter-Randall Appraisal Board director nominations. Officials will also consider grant awards and contracts for programs such as the Panhandle Area Regional Public Defender Program, the Panhandle Auto Burglary Theft Unit, and the statewide Automated Victim Notification Service.

Further, Potter County Officials are expected to discuss the budget for the Amarillo-Potter Event Venue District for 2023-2024, alongside holding a public hearing for the proposed tax rate of $0.61692 per $100 valuation and vote on other proposed tax rates.

The Potter County Commissioners’ Court also noted that it will consider further action related to the recent firing of the facilities director, which officials noted in previous MyHighPlains.com reports came due to dissatisfaction with project speed and other issues.

