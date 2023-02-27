AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court rescinded the Homeless Heroes housing development project in the Willow Creek area.

This project would have built tiny homes for homeless veterans.

During Monday’s Potter County Commissioners’ Court meeting, officials heard public comments on the agenda item related to the Homeless Heroes housing development project in the Willow Creek area.

“The safety concerns kept coming back. The safety of the community, the safety of our kids in a school less than a quarter mile away, the safety of those veterans out there out of town with no real transportation options, with no grocery stores, with no anything but a Toot n’ Totum and a Dollar General over a mile away, down a two-lane road, where firetrucks run at all hours. It’s an unsafe walking opportunity, these veterans don’t have cars, they don’t have ways to get around, and overall, it wasn’t going to be a safe environment for them,” said Chrys Griffing, one of the concerned citizens who spoke.

After more than an hour of comments Monday, the court voted on a motion to rescind the previous 10-acre land donation to the nonprofit.

It failed 3-2 with Commissioners H.R. Kelly and John Coffee voting to rescind the donation, meaning the project could have still gone forward.

But this is where things went in a different direction.

Homeless Heroes President and Founder Tiffaney Belflower took to the podium to say how grateful she was for the commissioners and the community for listening and supporting homeless heroes, no matter the outcome.

Coffee then suggested another property between Hughes and Western along Amarillo Boulevard, for the project, in Commissioner Warren Coble, Sr.’s district.

“I suggest we put it in your backyard,” said Coble referring to Coffee.

Coble made it clear he wanted the project to move forward and also not to be located near Transformation Park.

“[unintelligible] don’t need anymore over there, there are other places, we can find it. Out in the county, in the city, we will find it,” said Coble.

Transformation Park is a new development for the homeless community from the City of Amarillo and consists of a drop-in shelter, a day room, a cabin community of pallet homes, and a commercial kitchen as well as the new home of the Guyon Saunders Resource Center.

Potter County Commissioner Blair Schaffer added this project will be tough to put in any location.

“There is no perfect location for this. Amarillo is a small city. Willow Creek, Greenways, Eastridge, Oakdale. Wherever you go, you are going to have to drive to something else…You put it out in another place, on Amarillo Boulevard, that is all residential or agricultural, that doesn’t have anything built on it because it’s a vacant lot. You are going to have challenges to overcome, that is what organizations do. Whether it’s businesses, non-profits, whether it’s the city or the county. We build, we grow. We develop,” said Schaffer.

Coffee then asked Belflower to take the “high road” and decline the offer of the property in Willow Creek, which is in his district.

“Tiffaney, I got a question. I know this is going to be hard for you. This is been hard for me. It’s been hard for all of us. We are all struggling and we are all trying to figure this out and be kind, and maybe sometimes I haven’t been here and for that, I apologize. I’m going to ask you to take the high road here. Clearly, there is opposition here on that property out there. Clearly [unintelligible]. Clearly, it’s not going to work. Clearly [unintelligible]. It’s not a good idea. There is no facilities. I know you have ideas. You have some land of your own, that you could use. I’m going to ask you based on this, based on the vote, would you take the high road and just decline the offer from the county?” said Coffee.

Coble told Belflower before she made her decision about the property to rescind, as God will provide and He always has and He always will.

Coffee a few moments later would ask Belflower the same question.

“Tiffaney, I want to submit to you that you have a group of people out here that [unintelligible]. While we might have a [unintelligible] location, borderline, I think you have bolstered the support that you can do something in the future, just not in that location. So I ask you again, will you decline the offer?” said Coffee.

Belflower then requested that the donation be rescinded.

“You really put me on the spot here, I will rescind it because I hear what people are saying. But I ask that people help me let this happen somewhere,” said Belflower.

After the exchange with the Commissioners’ Court, Potter County officials reintroduced the motion to rescind the land donation and passed it unanimously, effectively killing the project in the Willow Creek area.

Belflower plans to continue to work to house homeless veterans.

“This is God’s will, this is not my will and I’m ok with that, and if this whole ordeal leads us to more conversations, more opportunities, and to the guidance to the right piece of dirt that god has called has called for this to be on, then I will perfectly be grateful for that,” said Belflower.

Belflower said several of the residents that strongly opposed the project approached her and said they want to help when they get established and help the project move forward.

Judge Nancy Tanner said if Belflower asked for assistance in the future, she would be more than willing to help.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.