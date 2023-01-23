POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant award related to an access road at the Cross Bar Ranch.

The agenda noted that the Commissioners’ Court will consider conveying land at Willow Creek, around the Northeast Amarillo area, to the Homeless Heroes nonprofit. The nonprofit has described itself as aiming toward providing “awareness and items for our Homeless Veterans here in Amarillo” on social media, and has previously raised funds to put toward building a tiny home community for those veterans.

The court is also expected, according to the agenda, to consider purchasing at least one vehicle and at least one radio for Potter County Fire Rescue, and the possible sale of Old Fire Station #1 at Bushland.

Regarding Cross Bar Ranch, the agenda noted that the court will consider accepting a Federal Land Access Program award “for preliminary scoping of access road at the Cross Bar Ranch with a 29% county match, or $27,000.” According to West Texas A&M University, Cross Bar Ranch is a wildlife research preserve north of Amarillo that covers about 34,000 acres along the Canadian River, containing the 12,000-acre Bureau of Land Management-owned Cross Bar Cooperative Management Area.

The full Potter County Commissioners’ Court agenda can be viewed below.

