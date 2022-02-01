AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During a recent special meeting of the Potter County Commissioners’ Court, officials from the court unanimously passed a resolution, encouraging the county to submit a resolution to the state, helping fund the continued operation of Potter County’s Drug Court through the 181st District Court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the county’s drug court is one of three recognized specialty courts operated through the county, including the Panhandle Regional Problem Solving Court and the Panhandle Regional Veterans Treatment Court. Officials previously said that the goal of each of the specialty courts is to “address each individual’s needs to try and reduce future criminal behavior and to provide treatment rather than incarceration.”

LaDonna Reining, a representative from the county’s Community Supervision and Corrections Department, presented the resolution during Monday’s special meeting. Natalie White, the director of the department and the grantee’s authorized official, could not attend the meeting.

Reining said that the department worked hard on the grant application, which would be $108,336 for the drug court’s operation for the next fiscal year if it is approved. The funds pay for 50% of the salary of a licensed therapist for counseling, 75% of a salary of a probation officer as well as various supplies for drug testing, contract services for GPS and ankle monitoring and individual counseling opportunities for individuals dealing with trauma.

“We are proud of the work that our Drug Court is doing and are so grateful for your support,” she said during the meeting.

The resolution, passed 4-0 by the court during Monday’s special meeting, states that the court “finds it in the best interest of the citizens of Potter County that the 181st Drug Court be operated” in the next fiscal year. In the resolution, it states that the court agrees to provide applicable matching funds for the project and return the funds in the event the funds from the state are lost or misused.