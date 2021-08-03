Potter County Commissioner to step-down, move to DFW

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Potter County Commissioner Mercy Murguia announced she will be stepping down on Sept. 8, after nearly a decade of service to the Eastern and Northeast communities.

According to the County, “a lifelong resident of Potter County and Precinct 2, she was elected in 2011. While in office, Commissioner Murguia has worked for progress in Precinct 2 in a measurable way and demonstrated it with several notable initiatives throughout a decade of service.”

The list of achievements during her tenure, given by Murguia’s office, included:

$150 million of New Development in Precinct 2

Served as Chairwoman of East Gateway Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ 2) in East Amarillo which has raised $34.5 million of growth

Initiated the City/County Neighborhood Planning Program

Awarded the Elected Official of the Year award by the American Planning Association in 2018 and the National Association of Social Workers

Founded Potter County Government Day

Served as local elected representation in Washington, DC to advocate for accurate 2020 Census counting, impacting COVID-19 federal relief funds

Hosted Quarterly Town Hall Meetings

Cofounded Breakfast in the Barrio

Re-established and Co-chaired the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon

Served on the Board of Directors of Leadership Texas, Los Barrios de Amarillo, Texas Association of Counties Leadership Council, Amarillo Local Government Corporation, National Association of Latino Elected Officials, and United Way of Amarillo & Canyon

According to her office’s statement, Commissioner Murguia will be sending one of her children to college and moving to the DFW area.

Murguia said she is, “incredibly thankful for the trust of her community and the opportunity to represent them in public office for the last decade. She is extremely proud of the progress the community has been able to achieve together.”