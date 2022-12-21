POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner, all Potter County buildings except for the jail will close Thursday, “because of the severe cold temps and wind chills.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued across the Texas Panhandle for Thursday morning, with temperatures expected to drop to single digits in the afternoon and possible wind chill values down as low as -30.

The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, Xcel Energy, Atmos Energy, and others have advised caution and preparation regarding travel, supplies, and energy use while anticipating brutal temperatures.

