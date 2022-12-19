AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Potter County, along with members of the community, gathered earlier this month to celebrate Potter County’s longest-running treasurer’s retirement.

According to a news release from the county, the Honorable Leann Jennings announced her retirement after serving 20 years as the treasurer for the county. Jennings was first appointed to the position in 2003 and was officially elected into the position in 2005. Jennings’ last day is expected to be Dec. 31.

Through her time in the position, officials said Jennings helped grow the county’s rainy day fund from $400,000 in 2003 to more than $20 million in 2022. Jennings is also a certified investment officer and has served the County Treasurers Association of Texas as its section one director and its region one director.

“Since being in office, Leann has diligently worked to establish and maintain a cohesive and productive relationship with every Potter County elected official, commissioner, employee and taxpayer,” the release said. “Leann has made it her personal mission to ensure the citizens of Potter County that this is a great place to live and raise their families. She firmly believes the Treasurer’s Office should be viewed as a viable and strong part of the governing body.”