AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Some changes were recently approved by the Potter County Commissioners’ Court to the vote center locations within the county.

During a meeting in late July, the court approved the locations of 15 vote centers for Potter County residents to get the chance to vote at during upcoming elections. However, these voting locations will not be in effect until after November’s general election, scheduled for Nov. 2.

According to the resolution unanimously passed by the commissioners’ court, will implement the following 15 polling sites for Election Days after Nov. 8, 2022:

Precinct One:

Santa Fe Building, Ticket Office 900 S. Polk Street

Casey Carpet One 3500 I-40 West

Trinity Baptist Church 1601 I-40 West



Precinct Two:

Kids Inc. 2201 SE 27th

Wesley Community Center 1615 S. Roberts

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Hall 3301 SE 10th



Precinct Three:

Bushland Fire Station No. One 17600 Indian Hill Rd. in Bushland

Northwest Branch Library 6100 SW Ninth

Chaparral Hills Church 4000 W. Cherry

Highland Park Independent School District Administration Building 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Diversity Church 5631 Pavillard Dr.

Valle de Oro Fire Station 23801 FM 1061 in Valle de Oro



Precinct Four:

Pride Home Center 3503 NE 24th

United Citizens Forum 903 N Hayden

Cornerstone Outreach 1111 N. Buchanan



Melynn Huntley, the elections administrator for Potter County, said during the meeting that the biggest change in this resolution was to decrease the number of Election Day locations from 16 to 15. Huntley cited budget considerations, along with not having two voting locations cover the same general area, providing the example of not needing a voting location at the Don Harrington Discovery Center if there was one at the Northwest Branch Library.

Huntley also said that Cornerstone Outreach, along with the Santa Fe Building, were named official Election Day locations after being popular Early Voting locations for Potter County residents.

“What we have found is that when we have our early voting locations also be an Election Day site, they tend to be far more successful,” she said.

For more information about voting locations for the upcoming November election, visit the county’s elections webpage.