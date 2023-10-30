AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County officials released a list of different voting locations and their hours of operation. All voting locations are “Vote Centers.” Registered voters in Potter County may vote at any location. All locations will be open on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Below is a list of voting locations and hours of operations provided by Potter County officials:
- Bushland Fire Station #1, Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland
- Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance. 3500 I-40 West
- Chaparral Hills Church, Sanctuary, 4000 W. Cherry
- Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan
- Diversity Church, Main Entrance, 5631 Pavillard Dr.
- Eastridge Lanes, Right Side, 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd
- Highland Park ISD Administration Bldg., Boardroom, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.
- Kids, Inc., Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th
- Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th
- Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, middle back of the store, 3503 NE 24th
- Santa Fe Bldg. Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St.
- Tri-State Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th
- Trinity Baptist Church, East Entrance, 1601 I-40 West
- United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance, 903 N. Hayden
- Valle de Oro Fire Station, Truck Bay, 23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.