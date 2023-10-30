AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County officials released a list of different voting locations and their hours of operation. All voting locations are “Vote Centers.” Registered voters in Potter County may vote at any location. All locations will be open on Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Below is a list of voting locations and hours of operations provided by Potter County officials:

Bushland Fire Station #1, Truck Bays, 17600 Indian Hill Rd., Bushland

Casey Carpet One, Main Entrance. 3500 I-40 West

Chaparral Hills Church, Sanctuary, 4000 W. Cherry

Cornerstone Outreach, Fellowship Room, 1111 N. Buchanan

Diversity Church, Main Entrance, 5631 Pavillard Dr.

Eastridge Lanes, Right Side, 5405 E. Amarillo Blvd

Highland Park ISD Administration Bldg., Boardroom, 15300 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Kids, Inc., Mary E. Bivins Room, 2201 SE 27th

Northwest Branch Library, Meeting Room, 6100 SW 9th

Pride Home Center, Main Entrance, middle back of the store, 3503 NE 24th

Santa Fe Bldg. Ticket Office, 900 S. Polk St.

Tri-State Fairgrounds, Commercial Exhibit Hall, 3301 SE 10th

Trinity Baptist Church, East Entrance, 1601 I-40 West

United Citizens Forum, Main Entrance, 903 N. Hayden

Valle de Oro Fire Station, Truck Bay, 23801 FM 1061, Valle de Oro