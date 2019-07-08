Poll: Trump’s approval rating highest ever

President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House before departing for his Bedminster, N.J. golf club, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Donald Trump’s approval rating is the highest its ever been, according to a new poll.

The poll, conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, says 44 percent of Americans approve of his job performance while 53 percent said they disapprove. That’s five points up since April.

The economy served as the only issue where a majority (51 percent) said they approve of Trump’s performance, according to the poll.

The survey was conducted while the president was in Japan for the G-20 Summit.

Forty-two percent said they disapprove Trump’s handling of the economy.