AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Sunday’s Politics Today, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson spoke with KAMR Local 4 News’s Jackie Kingston after Nelson’s recent announcement that she would not be running for re-election in May 2023.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Nelson was first elected as Amarillo’s mayor in 2017. Nelson subsequently served three terms in the position.

In the conversation, Nelson covers a multitude of topics, including Amarillo’s COVID-19 response, the ongoing Amarillo Civic Center Complex situation along with what she believes the status of Amarillo’s politics is going into 2023.