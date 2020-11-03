Political party leaders in Texas make final pitches to voters ahead of election

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — In his lifetime of party politics, Gilberto Hinojosa said 2020’s election was the biggest surge of momentum he’s ever seen.

“It’s the biggest push that I’ve seen in my lifetime,” Hinojosa, the chair of the Texas Democratic Party, said the day before Election Day.

“We’ve got thousands of paid staffers and many more thousands of volunteers working right now all across the state of Texas knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending out texts,” Hinojosa said.

The momentum is not exclusive to Democrats. Republicans are pushing to keep the state red.

“We look to a very strong close out tomorrow with our get out to vote efforts and the electoral success for the great state of Texas tomorrow night,” LTC (Ret) Allen West, chair of the Republican Party of Texas, said Monday.

Both parties hope the race for U.S. Senator from Texas, paired with the battle for the White House, will draw attention for down ballot races too.

“Vote all the way from the White House down to the schoolhouse, because you do have some city council and also school board positions,” West explained.

“We have to really win them all, to be honest with you, because so much is at stake in all of these elections,” Hinojosa said.