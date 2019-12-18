Petition filed with the city of Stinnett to allow alcohol sales

“The election in May will have the largest turnout inside of the city limits that we’ve ever had,” said Toby Nutter, Stinnett resident.

“Get Stinnett Wet” coalition member Nutter is predicting this because of a recent petition they’ve turned into the city, which would allow the legal sale of alcohol inside city limits.

“It’s about growing our community. A lot of people don’t see it that way. They see it as just you’re bringing alcohol into the city but it’s already there. Our goal is more revenue-based, we want the city to grow,” said Nutter.

Nutter also says that it’s hurting them economically by not having alcohol sales because they’re the only dry city in Hutchinson County.

“If you add the tax on the alcohol sales that’s currently going to Borger or Fritch or anywhere else, the alcohol is already there but we’re losing money economic wise with people going somewhere else and buying it,” said Nutter.

It’s benefits, Nutter says, could provide a way to improve different aspects of the city.

“The school system is phenomenal, it’s just the city doesn’t have the ability to do some of the things that needs to be done and hopefully this will spur growth and the amount of money that they’re able to put back into our community,” said Nutter.

Which could mean bigger and better things for Stinnett.

“I think it’s a step forward in economic growth for our community,” said Nutter.