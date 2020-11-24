Pennsylvania certifies Biden’s presidential win

FILE – In this Nov. 10, 2020, file photo President-elect Joe Biden smiles as he speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

PENNSYLVANIA (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania election officials have certified president-elect Joe Biden’s win.

The Governor made the announcement in a tweet earlier this morning:

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”

The battleground state, holding 20 electoral votes, became a target for President Donald Trump’s legal fight against the election results.