Pennsylvania certifies Biden’s presidential win

PENNSYLVANIA (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Governor Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania election officials have certified president-elect Joe Biden’s win.
The Governor made the announcement in a tweet earlier this morning:
“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.”
The battleground state, holding 20 electoral votes, became a target for President Donald Trump’s legal fight against the election results.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Are dining tents a safe way to eat out during the pandemic?
- Trevor Noah to host 2021 Grammy Awards
- Sneak peek: NBC’s ‘The National Dog Show’ a Thanksgiving Day tradition
- Looking for the new Xbox or PlayStation 5? These sites will alert you when they’re back in stock
- Nevada, Pennsylvania certify Biden as winner of presidential vote