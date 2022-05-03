AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he has appointed a Panhandle resident to a state board of directors.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, Abbott appointed Tonya Detten to the Red River Authority of Texas Board of Directors. Detten, a Panhandle resident, is a labor relations senior specialist at CNS Pantex.

According to the release, Detten is a member of Project Management Professionals and the State Bar of Texas Grievance Committee, District 13. Detten also serves as the president of the Highland Park Independent School District School Board.

The Red River Authority helps establish measures that help control, as well as continue the conservation and development of the watershed and water of the Red River and its Texas Tributaries. According to the release, Detten’s term is set to expire in August 2025.