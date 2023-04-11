PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Voters in Pampa ISD will have two bond propositions to consider in the May 6, 2023 election totaling $130 million.

According to Pampa ISD, in the 31 months since the district launched a strategic planning initiative in January of 2021, more than 360 people took part in 107 meetings to develop these bond propositions.

Proposition A at $62 million, would provide for a new career and technical education facility at Pampa High School. The district said the current lab and classroom spaces do not meet industry standards.

“Our current CTE facility was built in the early 70s and back then we didn’t have technology like we have today,” said Pampa ISD Superintendent, Hugh Piatt II. “So having some computer labs that are meant to be computer labs, rather than just classrooms will be a big help.”

“One of the big needs there, is we lack some electrical capacities. We don’t have enough electricity to run more than eight welders at a time, even though we have 20-plus kids in all of our welding classes, and we get to weld about every third day,” he continued. “We’re lacking ventilation in our auto tech program.”

Pampa ISD said the new CTE facility would also prepare students for careers in business management, culinary arts, STEAM, and more.

Prop. A would also allow for an addition at Travis Elementary School for a new 4th and 5th-grade campus. The original campus would be renovated and the 2nd-5th grades would be together on one property.

“All our elementaries were built in the 50s and all of them have issues ranging from electrical, plumbing, and then even wiring issues for technology,” said Piatt. “Currently, we have four elementaries that are either pre-K through fifth grade, or kindergarten through fifth grade and so next year in August, we’ll move to grade-level schools.”

Piatt said that the project is needed because right now, a student who starts in Pre-K could potentially change schools three times before middle school.

“Prop. A, as soon as it, you know, if it passes on May the sixth, then we’ve already got an architect in play. He’s been with us for over a year now and designs would begin immediately with construction to occur six to nine months later,” he added. “And we would hope to be in both of those facilities by the start of the 25-26 school year.”

The total for Prop. B is $68 million, but would not increase property taxes.

Prop. B would authorize the board to sell bonds in the future to fund several projects, including:

Safety and security improvements

A new band, choir, and theatre at PHS

HVAC replacements

Traffic flow solutions

District-wide technology

Adding 50 seats for Pre-K early learners

New buses and transportation facility

Indoor practice/rehearsal facility/fieldhouse

New ag farm complex

“Prop. B is only for future use. We can’t do those until we get some additional tax base in Pampa with the promise of several new companies coming to Pampa,” said Piatt. “We thought that we could go ahead and add Prop. B to the bond in hopes that those companies come, we’d be able to carry out those projects in the future.”

Pampa ISD said the estimated impact if both bonds are passed is $14.47 per month based on the average home, valued at $69,443.

“We want to make sure that our age 65 and over community members understand that their taxes are frozen at the rate at which they applied for their homestead exemption at age 65,” Piatt continued. “And even though on the ballot, it’s gonna say this is a tax rate increase for those community members, it won’t be a tax rate increase passed their frozen rate.”

Piatt said the district has about $27 million worth of corrections needed to existing facilities.

“If the bond doesn’t pass, we’ll make a strategic, long-range plan to continue to update those existing facilities.”

Click here for more information from Pampa ISD on the 2023 bond.