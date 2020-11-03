Overview of 13th Congressional District race

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Voters will be deciding who will take over for U.S. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Clarendon, who is retiring and held the 13th Congressional seat since 1995.

On the Republican side, Dr. Ronny Jackson beat Josh Winegarner to be the Republican nominee, while on the Democratic side, Gus Trujillo beat Greg Sagan to be the Democratic nominee.

We will be following this race closely on who will represent our area in the U.S. House District 13, and will have more from the winner later on tonight.

More from MyHighPlains.com: