AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to released information from his campaign, Beto O’Rourke is expected to visit Amarillo on Thursday for a rally to “Get Out the Vote,” ahead of the start of Texas early voting for the November 2022 elections.

O’Rourke’s campaign noted that the event is planned for 6 p.m. on Thursday in Amarillo as part of an effort to hold a dozen public rallies across the state ahead of the Oct. 24 start of early voting.

O’Rourke, who is running for Texas governor, faced off against incumbent Greg Abbott in a televised debate at the end of September. The candidates discussed topics including the border, immigration, abortion access, school safety and education.

For voters in Texas, other offices and topics expected to fill out the Nov. 8 election ballots include:

US House and a congressional special election

Governor and other state executives

State Senate and House

Special state legislative issues

State Supreme Court and intermediate appellate court positions

School boards

Municipal government

Recalls

Ballot measures

Sample ballots for counties across the High Plains can be found here, alongside other voting information.

For the latest updates on local news, weather, events, and politics, check with MyHighPlains.com.