Oliver challenges Rep. Williams again in bid for Congress representing House District 25

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democrat Julie Oliver is trying once again to unseat Rep. Roger Williams to represent Texas’ 25th House district in U.S. Congress.

See the race results below:

Republican Congressman Williams has represented Texas’ 25th House district since 2013. He is the former Texas Secretary of State and owns a car dealership in Weatherford. In his three terms in Congress, Williams has served on the House committees on budget and financial services. He has been a conservative advocate for anti-abortion and pro-second amendment policies.

Democratic challenger Oliver last went up against Williams in 2018 after a closer-than-expected election. She is an Austin resident and has spent her career in healthcare finance, and she was appointed by the Austin City Council to serve on the board of Central Health. She defined her campaign with healthcare, advocating for Medicare for All and women’s reproductive rights. Oliver earned national endorsements from Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Beto O’Rourke, and Julian Castro. She first ran for the district in 2018 and lost to Williams by 9 percentage points.

District 25 covers parts of Austin and extends north into Johnson County just south of Fort Worth. Prior to the election, the Cook Partisan Voting Index rated the district as favorable to Republicans by 11 points.