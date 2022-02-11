WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Two members of the U.S. Senate, including Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, recently introduced the Natural Immunity Transparency Act, which if passed, would require the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service to provide data regarding the “efficacy of natural immunity from COVID-19.”

According to a news release, Lankford, along with Indiana Senator Mike Braun, claims that the department “has yet to align (its) guidance with all public data regarding the effectiveness of natural immunity from COVID-19.” U.S. Representative Chip Roy of Texas introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This bill, if passed, would require the department to report the following data points:

The number of unvaccinated individuals who recovered from a COVID-19 infection and died from COVID-19;

The number of indiviiduals who were hospitalized from COVID-19, had an additional case of COVID-19 and spread the virus to another person;

The number of individuals who received the recommended doses of the vaccine who died from COVID-19, were hospitalized from COVID-19 or had a breakthrough COVID-19 case.

“The Biden administration is so obsessed with their vaccine mandates that they refuse to even evaluate or release information on those who have acquired natural immunity to COVID-19,” Lankford said in the release.

“Natural immunity is a component of reducing the spread of COVID-19, along with vaccines. We simply want the Biden administration to provide the American people with the most accurate natural immunity data, so Americans can make their own decisions and better understand the reality of our current COVID circumstances,” Lankford continued. “Let’s truly ‘follow the science,’ and ensure the administration’s guidance is in line with all available natural immunity studies.”