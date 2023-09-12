OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that he will call for a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature in October with a focus on taxes and what his office phrased as “transparency in the state budget process.”

“We have one job – to serve and protect all four million Oklahomans,” said Gov. Stitt, “I’m calling on the Legislature to fight for Oklahomans and demand fairness and transparency in our tax system and our budget process. I am also calling on the Legislature to put Oklahoma on a path to zero income tax and give Oklahomans a much-needed tax break. If not now, when?”

The announcement from Stitt’s office said that for the special session, he called for the Legislature to deliver on three priorities:

“A trigger law mandating that if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax.”

A tax aimed at putting Oklahoma on the path to zero income taxes, amid an effort to keep the state “in line with surrounding Republican-led states.”

“A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.”

The budget transparency measure, as detailed in the published Executive Order, will be required to include standing definitions for revenue and expense-related terms, as well as a requirement that no General Appropriations Bill or spending limits bill be acted on by lawmakers without being made publicly available “in its final form” for at least three legislative days.

Stitt’s published order set the date for the special session for Oct. 3.