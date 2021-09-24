Oklahoma Gov. Stitt appoints new attorney for District One

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of George “Buddy” Leach III as the new district attorney for District One, which covers Beaver, Cimarron, Harper and Texas Counties. Leach will replace James M. Boring whose retirement is effective Sept. 30.

“I am delighted to appoint such a diligent public servant to serve as district attorney,” said Gov. Stitt. “Buddy Leach continues to show his commitment to our state through his service to the community, and I know he will ensure the citizens of his district receive justice.”

Leach’s credentials according to the governor’s office:

Leach has served as first assistant district attorney since 2003. He has earned the Professional Advocate Award and was recognized as the Region Five Prosecutor of the Year. Before that, he was a partner at Boring and Leach Attorneys at Law from 1985 to 2002.

Leach received his Juris Doctor from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1984, where he graduated with honors. He has been married to his wife Melissa for 36 years and the couple has two grown children, George Leach IV and Tiffany Wood.

“It is an honor to be appointed to serve Oklahoma as a district attorney,” said Leach. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my work as an attorney in the first district in a new capacity.”

According to the governor’s office, area legislators have praised Leach’s appointment for his “experience and integrity in upholding the law.”

“I’ve known Buddy for more than 25 years—he’s someone who is honest and fair and has served with integrity for many years as first assistant district attorney. I’m very excited that he will continue to pursue justice on behalf of the citizens of Western Oklahoma in his new role as district attorney,” said Sen. Casey Murdock, (R) Felt.

“I am thrilled by the governor’s appointment of Buddy as district attorney. As a native Oklahoman and a lawyer with decades of experience in the DA’s Office, I couldn’t think of a better person to take on this job,” said Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky, (R) Balko.

You can read Gov. Stitt’s appointment order here.