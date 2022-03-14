OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board recently announced that statewide candidate filing packets are now available for individuals to download on the election board’s website.

According to a news release, the packets are for candidates filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial, district attorney or county office. Filing is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13-15. Candidates filing for these positions are required to file with the Secretary of the State Election Board at the State Capitol. Those filing for county offices file with the respective County Election Board.

The packet contains dates and deadlines, along with instructions for filing, qualification, the filing fee, petition information as well as the declaration of candidacy, completed and submitted to the Election Board during designated filing dates and hours.

All individuals filing for office are required to submit the following:

Declaration of Candidacy – signed and notorized;

Filing Fee or Petition of Candidacy – filing fee must be in the form of a cashiere’s check or certified check made payable to the “Secretary of State Election Board” or “Secretary of the County Election Board;”

Criminal History Disclosure Supplemental Form – if applicable.

Individuals can find more information on the 2022 Candidate Filing page on the State Election Board website.