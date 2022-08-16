OKLAHOMA CITY (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the Aug. 23 Runoff Primary will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18 for voters in all 77 counties, said officials with the Oklahoma State Election Board in a news release.

Early voting will be available starting Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting on Saturday will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax, Oklahoma is a closed primary state. This means that, in order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, a voter must be registered with that party.

Voters without a runoff primary election are still eligible to vote in non-partisan elections on the ballot.

“In order to vote in a party’s primary or runoff primary, you must be a registered voter of that party.” said Ziriax, “While the Republican Party has chosen to keep its primaries and runoff primaries closed for the 2022 and 2023 election years, the Democratic Party has made an exception for Independent voters. If you’re an Independent voter you may ask for a Democratic Party ballot for the runoff.”

Absentee ballots must be received by the county election board no later than 7 p.m. on election night. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail as long as delivery documentation is provided.

Officials said standard absentee ballots can be hand-delivered to the county election board no later than the end of business on Monday, Aug. 22. Only the voter may hand-deliver their own absentee ballot and voters will be asked to show proof of identity when dropping off a ballot. Absentee ballots can be tracked using the OK Voter Portal.

Early voting locations:

Beaver County

Beaver County Election Board – County Courthouse Basement, 111 W 2nd St, Beaver Aug. 18 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Aug. 19 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Aug. 20 – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

– County Courthouse Basement, 111 W 2nd St, Beaver

Cimarron County

Cimarron County Election Board – County Court House Basement, Boise City Aug. 18 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Aug. 19 – 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Aug. 20 – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

County Court House Basement, Boise City

Texas County

Texas County Election Board – Courthouse Annex 301 N Main St, Guymon Aug. 18 – 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Aug. 19 – 8:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Aug. 20 – 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Courthouse Annex 301 N Main St, Guymon

Sample ballots can be found on the OK Voter Portal.