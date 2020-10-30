countdown
Oklahoma begins early voting Thursday

by: BreeAnn Hammond

OKLAHOMA (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting in Oklahoma started on Thursday.

Early voting will continue until Saturday, but dates and hours may vary based on where voters live.

Voters will need to show identification to vote. For those who cannot show identification, voting with a provisional ballot and proving identity by signing an affidavit is an option.

