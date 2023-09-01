A whiskey-filled rocks glass on top of a Texas-themed​ napkin sits on a wooden bar with low lighting.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo issued a reminder on Friday that licensing fees for alcoholic beverage licenses and food hygiene licenses from the COA Environmental Health Department have changed due to a new Texas law.

As of Sept. 1, due to SB 577, businesses with a food hygiene license through the COA Environmental Health Department will no longer have to pay the city portion of their alcoholic beverage permit/license held with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Other businesses with a TABC license and not a food hygiene license with the COA Environmental Health Department, said officials, will still need to remit payment of the city portion of their alcoholic beverage permit/license to the COA Accounting Department.

Officials said that all new TABC pre-qualification packages can be delivered to the COA City Secretary’s office at Amarillo City Hall on South Buchanan Street.

Those seeking further information were asked to call the COA Environmental Health Department at 806-378-9472.