SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced earlier this month that the state is seeing the highest job numbers in its history.

According to a news release from Grisham’s office, the state added 20,900 jobs over the year in May 2023, bringing the total number of jobs in New Mexico to 869,400, the highest reported number ever. Officials also said that the state’s unemployment rate is 3.5% below the national average.

“The robust job growth in New Mexico is proof positive that we are enacting all the right policies to grow our economy,” Grisham said in the release. “We are paying people a livable wage, providing child care for working parents, and making it easier for employers to find prepared candidates by putting more people through college and technical training.”

“The latest job growth numbers speak volumes about the economic health and growing potential of New Mexico,” Department of Workforce Solutions Cabinet Secretary Sarita Nair said in the release.

“The administration’s focus has been on making our employment services widely available to businesses and people across the state, and expanding programs like apprenticeship that train and place workers where we need them most. We can see the success of the Governors strategy in the unemployment rate and the added jobs,” Grisham concluded.