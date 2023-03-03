SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that New Mexico is expected to receive federal funding for cybersecurity enhancements throughout the state.

According to a news release from Lujan Grisham’s office, New Mexico is expected to receive nearly $13 million in federal funding over the next four years for cybersecurity enhancements. Officials said the funds are expected to better protect networks from outside attacks and bolster the protection of personally identifiable information.

“The state faces increasingly sophisticated cyber campaigns that threaten our security and our privacy, and we are acting quickly to protect New Mexicans with a robust cyber security infrastructure,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in the release.

A cybersecurity planning committee, established in September 2022, submitted an application for the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, receiving the first of a multi-year federal grant award for $2,540,403 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. With a state match of $282,267, the first award totaled $2,822,670. Over the span of four years, the state is expected to receive nearly $13 million in funding for the project.

“Cyber threats such as ransomware and identity theft threaten our privacy, wallets, infrastructure, and even our national security,” Department of Information Technology Cabinet Secretary Peter Mantos said in the release. “We welcome federal help in addressing these issues through such grants and plan to provide help statewide.”

The funding is expected to be used to establish a “holistic cybersecurity program” covering schools, municipalities and counties from “malicious attacks, the release said. meeting the mandatory requirements for the state’s overall plan. The initial round of funding is expected to go towards establishing “appropriate risk-based processes, services and make them available to various stakeholders to address cyber risk on how to identify, protect, detect, respond and recover our information technology ecosystems.”

“This is a great opportunity for the state to leverage federal funding to improve our cyber posture across the state in cybersecurity,” Raja Sambandam the chief information security officer, said in the release. “I am very excited for this funding, and I am looking forward to working with our federal and state partners to create a holistic statewide cybersecurity program to enhance local and educational cyber structures.”