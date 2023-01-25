SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday, a newly-introduced piece of legislation could send one-time rebates to around 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers.

The announcement detailed that Senate Bill 10 would deliver $1 billion in household relief to New Mexicans through $750 payments to individual taxpayers or $1,500 for those filing jointly, to be distributed in the summer by the Taxation and Revenue Department.

“As prices remain high across the country, we can and we should take actions to help more New Mexicans afford the things they need right now,” said Lujan Grisham, “As our state continues to see the results of our continued and targeted investments that have resulted in an unprecedented financial windfall, I look forward to working with the Legislature to put more money back in the pockets of New Mexico families.”

In 2022, similar legislation sent taxpayers in New Mexico between $500 and $1,000 that, combined with July 2022 rebate checks, resulted in over 1.1 million New Mexicans receiving up to $1,500 in economic relief. As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, economic relief payments of $400 were also sent out to around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in New Mexico in November 2022.