WASHINGTON D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) announced Tuesday that two grants have been awarded to the state of New Mexico towards broadband infrastructure and digital equity programs.

According to a news release from Luján’s office, $5 million will be given to the state through the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment program. More than $700,000 will be given to the state through the Digital Equity Program to help “connect families to affordable, resilient and secure broadband…, close the digital divide and enable more New Mexico communities to participate in the digital economy.”

Officials said this is the first funding towards broadband infrastructure awarded to the state by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“In this digital age, affordable access to high-speed and reliable internet is critical for work, education, and healthcare,” Luján said in the release. “This strong investment from the NTIA is a step forward in bridging the digital divide in New Mexico by establishing a strategic plan to deploy broadband infrastructure across the state and get our communities connected.”

