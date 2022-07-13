WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Unborn Child Support Act, which could give moms the option to receive child support payments from the moment of their child’s conception, was introduced by Senator James Lankford (R-OK), Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA) and their colleagues, according to the office of Lankford.

“Now that decisions regarding how to protect life were returned to the people’s elected representatives through the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Oklahoma and other states have rightly stood for life and made all elective abortions illegal while also taking steps to support pregnant moms and families. Dads need to step up and provide for their kids. Period. Our bill helps moms in every state have access to child support throughout the entirety of their children’s lives, not just after they are born.” Senator James Lankford

Both Cramer and Johnson agreed with Lankford as Johnson stated that “Life begins at conception, and this bill is a straightforward first step towards updating our federal laws to reflect that fact.”

Additional colleagues that supported the bill included Senator Steve Daines (R-MT), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R0FL), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Roger Wicker (R-MS), and Marco Rubio (R-FL).

“I am proud to join Sen. Cramer in introducing the Unborn Child Support Act and standing true to what being pro-life means: protecting life beginning at conception,“ said Inhofe. “Mothers should have the option to receive court-ordered child support well before the time of birth and this bill is a first step towards getting them and their unborn children the support they deserve.”

Lankford’s office detailed that the bill would allow “a court, in consultation with moms, to award child support payments retroactively from the point of conception as determined by a doctor.” The bill would mandate that all paternity tests “be at the discretion of the mom and not be conducted if the test would put the child at risk,” added Lankford’s offices.

Lankford’s office also noted that the bill is supported by the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, March for Life, Family Research Council, and Concerned Women for America Legislative Action Committee.