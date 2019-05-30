New Amarillo ISD school board members discuss their goals for the district

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo’s schools could see some changes after three new board members are elected.

The newly elected board of trustees for Amarillo ISD is looking to make some changes after being sworn in.

Kimberly Anderson, a former teacher for the school district and an AISD parent told us her goals for the next four years.

“We need to put our focus on early childhood education and get back to the research-based practices that actually do best for our children instead of pushing things down, and I’d like to see us pay more, we need to prioritize our personnel,” said Anderson.

Along with increasing pay, Dick Ford wants to make sure the district isn’t wasting any money.

“I’d like to oversee some of the construction, my background is in construction, and be sure we get the biggest bang for our dollar during construction, look at some of that. Make sure we get these kids educated in a safe, healthy environment,” said Ford.

Alonzo Everhart hopes to bring his skills with working with a large group to helping more local families.

“My biggest goal is to use my ability to lead large organizations. I’ve been doing that a long time at the Pantex plant. I just want to bring that to the board, not that they don’t already have that, but I want to add my expertise in that area and just be able to bring everybody together and make sure we are all one team and one accord,” said Everhart.

Robin Malone will stay on the board after being voted on to fill an unexpired term.