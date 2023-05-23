(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 23, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to published agendas from the City of Amarillo, new members of the Amarillo City Council will have both an orientation meeting and their first regular council meeting on Tuesday.

A special meeting scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to the city, is expected to include orientation and an Executive Session for the new sitting city council members. This comes after Mayor Cole Stanley, Place Two Councilmember Don Tipps, and Place Three Councilmember Tom Scherlen were sworn into office last week.

While the three incoming council members do not complete the full set, as reported previously on MyHighPlains.com, runoff elections have been scheduled for June to select the Place One and Place Four council members. Place One is expected to remain vacant until the runoff election results are settled, and Place Four will be filled temporarily by outgoing Councilmember Howard Smith. In the meantime, the three incoming council members and Smith are expected to continue city business as scheduled.

At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, after the morning orientation, published agendas show that the Amarillo City Council will have its first regular meeting. During the meeting, the council is expected to consider a number of items, including some related to funding for a Barrio Neighborhood improvement project and temporary employment staffing services, as well as matters such as a possible street dedication.

The full agenda can be viewed below.