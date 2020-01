AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The newest member of the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees was sworn in today.

Doyle Corder took the oath of office at the board meeting today.

He was named to fill the vacancy last month during a special meeting.

Corder will keep the position until May 2021.

At that time he can choose to seek a full four-year term.

More from MyHighPlains.com: