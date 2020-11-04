Nevada: Election results update won’t come until Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada officials said early Wednesday that no new election results would be released until 9 a.m. on Nov. 5.
The Elections Division of the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office tweeted at 2:45 a.m.: That’s it for election results updates until 9:00 am on Nov. 5.” The full tweet is below:
There was no explanation why the results would pause for a full day.
However, in Northern Nevada, Washoe County spokesperson Bethany Drysdale says they plan to release another results update at 10 a.m. today, and every day after, until all are out. You can follow the Washoe County election results updates HERE.
Washoe County is also planning a media briefing at 3 p.m. with their Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula.
So far, the state has counted all early in-person votes, all Election Day in-person votes and all ballots through Nov. 2. Still to count:
- Mail ballots received on Election Day
- Mail ballots that will be received over the next week
- Provisional ballots
It’s unclear how many votes are still outstanding.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- With fentanyl strapped to ankles, man attempts to walk across port of entry, CBP says
- Here’s what we know about the states still counting ballots
- Public health may be election loser as coronavirus surges
- Trump team says it’s suing to stop Pennsylvania count
- ‘The race is over’ Rep. Dade Phelan says he has enough support to become Speaker of the Texas House