AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Palo Duro High School is registering eligible 18-year-old students to vote for National Registration Day today, Sept. 28 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Palo Duro High School Don Center/Library, according to Amarillo ISD.

In addition, the school will host its College Application Day and help students in taking the next step towards their futures.