SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced a new public health order for immediate action aimed at reducing gun violence and illegal drug use in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

According to officials, the plan includes a 30-day suspension of concealed, open carry in Albuquerque and Bernalillo County.

Officials detailed that the plan temporarily prohibits carrying guns on public property with certain exceptions. The exceptions include licensed security guards and law enforcement officers. Citizens with permits to carry firearms may possess their weapons on private property such as at a gun range or a gun store. Licensed carriers must transport their firearm in a locked box and use a trigger lock, or some other mechanism that inhibits the gun from being fired.

Below is a list provided by officials on what the public health order directs:

The Regulation and Licensing Division conducts monthly inspections of licensed firearm dealers to ensure compliance with all sales and storage laws.

The Department of Health, along with the Environment Department, to begin wastewater testing for illegal substances such as fentanyl at schools.

The Department of Health to compile and issue a comprehensive report on gunshot victims presenting at hospitals in New Mexico, which shall include (if available): demographic data of gunshot victims, including age, gender, race, and ethnicity; data on gunshot victims’ healthcare outcomes; the brand and caliber of the firearm used; the general circumstances leading to the injury; the impact of gunshot victims on New Mexico’s healthcare system; and any other pertinent information.

A prohibition on firearms on state property, including state buildings and schools. This also includes other places of education where children gather, such as parks.

The State Police to add officers in Albuquerque with funding for overtime provided.

The Children, Youth and Families Department to immediately suspend the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative and evaluate juvenile probation protocols.

“As I said yesterday, the time for standard measures has passed,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, “And when New Mexicans are afraid to be in crowds, to take their kids to school, to leave a baseball game – when their very right to exist is threatened by the prospect of violence at every turn – something is very wrong.”

Officials stated that the orders signed go into effect immediately.