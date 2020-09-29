MyHighPlains.com Voter Information Guide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Election Day draws near, MyHighPlains.com wants to make sure you have all of the tools to make sure you can cast your ballot.

All of the links below will open in a new window so you can easily come back to our checklist.

1.Check Your Registration

You will need to check your voter registration to verify that you can cast your ballot.

2.Register to Vote

If you are not registered to vote, you will need to complete that step here.

DEADLINES TO REGISTER:

Texas By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 5 In-person: Oct. 5

New Mexico Online: Oct. 6 By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 6 In-person: Oct. 31

Oklahoma By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 9 In-person: Oct. 9



3.Voting By Mail?

In Texas:

Review the eligibility to be able to vote by mail. To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must: be 65 years or older; be sick or disabled; be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Request an application here.

Submit the request to your local election office.

When you get your ballot, fill it out and return it.

DEADLINE TO REQUEST: Request: Oct. 23

DEADLINE TO RETURN: Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3



In New Mexico:

DEADLINE TO REQUEST: Online: Oct. 20 By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 20

DEADLINE TO RETURN: Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.



In Oklahoma:

Request a mail-in ballot with the application here, or by going to the Oklahoma voter portal.

Fill out the application

Submit the application to your local election office.

When you get your ballot, fill it out and return it.

For more, click here.

DEADLINE TO REQUEST: Request by mail: Oct. 27 by 5:00 p.m.

DEADLINE TO RETURN Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3 Return in-person: Nov. 2 by close of business



4.Voting In Person?

If you are voting in person, you will need to know your polling places, along with what you need to bring to the polls.

Texas:

To read a list of what you will need to vote, click here.

To find your nearest polling location, click here.

New Mexico:

To read a list of what you will need to vote, click here.

To find your nearest polling location, click here.

Oklahoma:

To read a list of what you will need to vote, click here.

To find your nearest polling location, click here.

5.Vote Early

In Texas Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

In New Mexico Oct. 17 – Oct. 31, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.

In Oklahoma Oct. 29 – Oct. 31, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.



Election Day – Nov 3.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Make sure to watch KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News, and get the latest returns from MyHighPlains.com.