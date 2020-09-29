MyHighPlains.com Voter Information Guide

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As Election Day draws near, MyHighPlains.com wants to make sure you have all of the tools to make sure you can cast your ballot.
All of the links below will open in a new window so you can easily come back to our checklist.
1.Check Your Registration
You will need to check your voter registration to verify that you can cast your ballot.
- Check Texas Voter Registration Here
- Check New Mexico Voter Registration Here
- Check Oklahoma Voter Registration Here
2.Register to Vote
If you are not registered to vote, you will need to complete that step here.
DEADLINES TO REGISTER:
- Texas
- By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 5
- In-person: Oct. 5
- New Mexico
- Online: Oct. 6
- By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 6
- In-person: Oct. 31
- Oklahoma
- By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 9
- In-person: Oct. 9
3.Voting By Mail?
In Texas:
- Review the eligibility to be able to vote by mail. To be eligible to vote by mail in Texas, you must:
- be 65 years or older;
- be sick or disabled;
- be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
- Request an application here.
- Submit the request to your local election office.
- When you get your ballot, fill it out and return it.
- DEADLINE TO REQUEST:
- Request: Oct. 23
- DEADLINE TO RETURN:
- Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
In New Mexico:
- Request an absentee ballot by filling out an application, which can be obtained by:
- Fill out an application online by Clicking Here.
- Contacting your County Clerk’s Office in person, phone, mail, or email.
- Downloading an Absentee Ballot Application here and mailing it or hand-delivering it to your County Clerk’s Office.
- Return it to your local County Clerk.
- When you get your ballot, fill it out and return it.
- DEADLINE TO REQUEST:
- Online: Oct. 20
- By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 20
- DEADLINE TO RETURN:
- Nov. 3 by 7 p.m.
In Oklahoma:
- Request a mail-in ballot with the application here, or by going to the Oklahoma voter portal.
- Fill out the application
- Submit the application to your local election office.
- When you get your ballot, fill it out and return it.
- For more, click here.
- DEADLINE TO REQUEST:
- Request by mail: Oct. 27 by 5:00 p.m.
- DEADLINE TO RETURN
- Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3
- Return in-person: Nov. 2 by close of business
4.Voting In Person?
If you are voting in person, you will need to know your polling places, along with what you need to bring to the polls.
Texas:
- To read a list of what you will need to vote, click here.
- To find your nearest polling location, click here.
New Mexico:
- To read a list of what you will need to vote, click here.
- To find your nearest polling location, click here.
Oklahoma:
- To read a list of what you will need to vote, click here.
- To find your nearest polling location, click here.
5.Vote Early
- In Texas
- Oct. 13 – Oct. 30, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.
- In New Mexico
- Oct. 17 – Oct. 31, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.
- In Oklahoma
- Oct. 29 – Oct. 31, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live.
Election Day – Nov 3.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.
Make sure to watch KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News, and get the latest returns from MyHighPlains.com.