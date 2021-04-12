Municipal Election candidates with criminal histories

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Early voting for the upcoming 2021 Municipal Election is one week away, beginning on April 19.

With each and every election, the KAMR Local Four News team searches public records for criminal histories of the candidates running for office.

According to the most recent search through public records, only two candidates on this year’s ballot, have criminal records. Those individuals include Cole Stanley and Richard Herman. Stanley is running for Councilmember Place 1, while Herman is looking to be elected as Councilmember Place 4.

Recently, KAMR Local Four’s Jackie Kingston sat down and spoke with both candidates about additional topics, including their criminal records.

According to Randall County records, in 1997, Stanley was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal trespass.

Stanley shared that since then, those charges have been dismissed.

Regarding his past, Stanley stated, “I think bottom line, there are just some things that when you’re in the right, and you’re handling it the best way that a young man knows how to defend and to take care of another… Sometimes you don’t always think through the consequences of your actions, and so there was a consequence for that.”

As for the other candidate, in November of 2007, Herman was convicted in Amarillo Municipal Court for assault on a member of his family. Additionally, in 2009, a complaint was filed against Herman in Randall County for Felony Assault against a family member. In this case, Herman was charged with four felony counts.

Herman was arrested in 2011 for another incident with a different woman. He was originally charged with misdemeanor Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence. The charge was then refiled to a Felony Assault. The felony was dismissed. Then once again refiled as a misdemeanor charge of Assault Causing Bodily Injury-Family Violence.

In 2012, Herman pleaded guilty to the charge of misdemeanor Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member.

Herman’s 2012 guilty plea came with a punishment:

* 18 months probation

* $1,500 fine

* 30 hours of community service

* Required to attend a Battering Intervention and Prevention Program

Court documents show Herman successfully completed his deferred adjudication in 2013.

While speaking about these charges, Herman stated, “I went through several attorneys. Okay. And what they would do was, because I would not accept the plea bargain. Okay. I wouldn’t take a plea bargain. Why would you take a plea bargain for something you didn’t do?”

When asked if he still denies these allegations, Herman’s response was “I still deny them all. Not a problem.”

Additionally, Herman said, “And a matter of fact, I don’t even hold a judge accountable for all this because I never got to go see a judge. What they would do was every time I was scheduled to go to court, they would drop the charge, charged me with something else, re-arrest me. So I’d have to post the bond and everything.”

To hear more from both of these candidates, along with other candidates for Amarillo City Council, be sure to tune in to Politics Today, on Sunday morning at 10 a.m.