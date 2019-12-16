Moore County sheriff to not seek re-election

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The current sheriff for Moore County has announced he will not seek re-election.

Sheriff J.E. “Bo” DeArmond made that announcement today on the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sheriff DeArmond served 16 years as sheriff. He said he is the longest-serving sheriff in Moore County history.

He said in part:

In my 16 years as sheriff, I have had the privilege to work with some of the greatest people in law enforcement. I’ve also been able to get to know so many wonderful citizens of our county. I will truly miss serving as your sheriff, but it seems like the right time for this transition,” said Sheriff DeArmond.

…

It has been my greatest honor to serve as your sheriff. To my staff, I will greatly miss you. Thank you for all your hard work and for everything you do to make the Moore County Sheriff’s Office run so efficiently. You will never truly understand my appreciation to each of you. To the citizens of Moore County, thank you for supporting me and my staff over the last 16 years. I cannot tell you enough how blessed I have been to have been your sheriff. Sheriff J.E. “Bo” DeArmond

