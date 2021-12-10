Melodie Graves announces candidacy for Place 4 on the Potter County Commissioner’s Court

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Melodie Graves announced her candidacy for Place 4 on the Potter County Commissioner’s Court Friday morning.
“I’ve been a servant and advocate for North Heights and for other underserved neighborhoods and individuals for a number of years,” Graves said. “But I feel like I’ve reached a limit of what I can accomplish in my current capacity. There’s so much more that needs to be done and I want to help do it. I believe as Precinct Four’s Commissioner we can accomplish much more for the neighborhoods I’ll be representing.”