CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the May 2023 election, Canyon Independent School District residents will be able to vote in four races, determining which members are elected to the district’s Board of Trustees.

MyHighPlains.com gave the opportunity for each of the candidates who are actively running for the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees to answer a questionnaire. The candidates who responded completed that questionnaire over email and their responses have been edited solely for grammatical errors and clarity.

The list of the candidates in this article who responded to the questionnaire is based on how the candidates will be listed on the May 2023 election ballot.

Canyon ISD Board Place 1

Paul Blake, an incumbent running for place one on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees, is running for his position unopposed.

Canyon ISD Board Place 2

Jodi Davis

MyHighPlains.com did not receive contact information from Canyon ISD for Jodi Davis, a candidate for place two on the Canyon ISD School Board. MyHighPlains.com reached out to Davis through social media and has not heard back. This story will be updated if Davis responds to the request for comment.

Davis had the following statement via their campaign website:

“I am excited to be running for the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees and would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself.

“I am a mom of two boys, one of whom is currently attending school in Canyon ISD. As a parent, I understand the importance of a quality education and the impact it can have on a child’s future. My husband and I have been a part of this community since 1998, we are both graduates of West Texas A&M. My husband, Dustin Davis, is also active in our community and works with many people here. We are proud to call Canyon our home.

“I have a Master’s in Education and have been an educator for 17 years, specializing in special education. I have a passion for helping all children, regardless of their abilities, to reach their full potential. My experience in education has given me a deep understanding of the challenges facing our schools and the importance of creating a supportive environment for all students.

“In addition to my work in education, I am an active member of our church and currently serve as a full-time children’s minister. This role has allowed me to work closely with families and children in our community and has given me a unique perspective on the needs of our youth.

“As a member of the Board of Trustees, I will bring my experience and passion for education to the table, working to ensure that all children in our community receive the best possible education. I am committed to building strong partnerships with teachers, parents and families, and to creating a collaborative and effective education system that benefits all students.”

Katharyn Wiegand

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

Since I was elected to the CISD Board of Trustees in 2011, I have spent significant time and energy to fulfill this role. When it was time to file for re-election, many parents and community members encouraged me to run for another term. I would like to continue using my experience and skills to work with the other trustees and create the best possible school experiences for our 11,000+ students.

What have you learned so far in this position that you would be able to apply in another term on the board?

In the 12 years since I was elected, I have learned how an effective school board functions including the policies, monthly tasks and best practices. During my first year, I worked with other trustees to trim the two-year budget by $3 million due to state budget cuts. We accomplished this without any teachers losing their jobs. I spent many hours reviewing applications and participating in interviews to hire the superintendent. As a member of the board construction committee for seven years, I helped utilize parent and community input to plan, promote and implement a $196.7 million bond to meet the needs of our growing district. I have served on every board committee and I have visited all district campuses and facilities, many of them multiple times. I have led the trustees as board president and I have traveled to Austin on two occasions during legislative sessions to share our district’s priorities and concerns. I volunteer throughout the district for spelling bees, UIL events, and committees to stay connected to our employees and community volunteers. I would enjoy helping any new trustees learn the details of board service during their initial months of service.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

During the next four years, my efforts would be focused on the following five priorities:

Students, teachers, and staff continue to have a safe and encouraging environment where they can learn and work.

Canyon ISD attracts and retains high-quality teachers through competitive salaries and advancement opportunities.

All students explore pathways to success (trade skills, military, college, and workforce) that reflect their skills and interests.

Parents, students, school personnel, community members, and trustees benefit from frequent communication.

District needs are met while maintaining wise stewardship of available resources.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I have twelve years of in-depth experience as a school board trustee.

As President and CEO of the Mary E. Bivins Foundation, I oversee 12 employees, three facilities, and a $4.5 million budget. Our community grant and Christian ministry scholarship programs provide unique insight into the needs across our local communities.

As a school board member and an advocate for the elderly, I have traveled to the state capitol on numerous occasions to advocate for the needs of our local school children and senior citizens.

I have 10+ years of experience helping many local nonprofits evaluate current operations and create strategic plans for the future.

As a 30+ year member of First Baptist Church – Amarillo, I have had many opportunities to serve others including as a greeter, committee member/chair, and Sunday school/Financial Peace teacher.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

Canyon ISD has made good progress to review books in the library and in the class curriculum during the past two years. New policies have been developed which allow parents and community members to submit titles of concern to the district. An Instructional Resources Consideration Committee has been established to review all current and future instructional resources in the district’s 7th-12th grade Reading/Language Arts/English classrooms. A list of new library books proposed for purchase is shared on the district website so that parents and community members can review the titles and provide comments. As a trustee, I want to continue working on these processes and policies so that we can remove books that are not appropriate for our students and prevent any new inappropriate titles from being purchased.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Concerns voiced by community members have helped the district improve its policies and processes regarding books. This will be an ongoing effort as we review titles currently in schools and also suggested for purchase. Community members now have multiple opportunities to be involved in these processes by reviewing book lists, serving on the Instructional Resources Consideration Committee, and sharing ideas with trustees.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

School choice is private schools, not parents, deciding which students are allowed to attend their schools. Unlike public schools, private schools can reject any student application. Private schools are not required to comply with federal protections for students with disabilities or report and track spending and student performance. If a student is accepted to a private school, tuition costs would often outpace the proposed education savings account allotment of $8,000 per student (Senate Bill 8). San Jacinto Christian Academy in Amarillo charges $11,000 per year for students in high school. A family with one student would need to pay an additional $3,000 per year during high school for a total of $12,000. While current legislation would reimburse school districts like Canyon ISD with a student population of 20,000 or less $10,000 per student who accepts a voucher, the district would then face a significant shortfall when the reimbursement ends after five years. Ranked 43rd in spending for public education, the state of Texas should leave taxpayer money for public schools where it belongs and step up its dismal funding for public education.

Why should people participate in this election?

Every taxpayer should voice their opinion about how they would like local public schools to operate. School board trustees serve as liaisons between taxpayers and the school district. Voters can review the experience and commitment of candidates and then decide which candidates are a good fit for the needs of the school district.

Canyon ISD Board Place 7

Laurie Gilliland

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

I have a passion for education and I care deeply about the education our children receive.

I am a retired educator with 32 years of classroom experience. I was honored to have had the opportunity to spend 15 of these years as a teacher in our outstanding district.

I am running for the school board because I feel someone with a valuable and insightful background in education is needed on the board. I am also running because I want to give back to a district that has given so much to my family and me.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I bring much experience in education to the school board.

I have many qualifications including:

First-hand experience in the workings of a classroom, the managing of school budgets, along with creating and using of curriculum.

I am very connected with the community- I am on the Leadership team for I Heart Canyon.

I am, with my church and the High Plains Food Bank, leading and orchestrating a summer lunch program for the children in the North part of the district.

I have had much success fostering parent relationships within the school environment.

I have been a mentor to many new teachers and I have welcomed and supervised many WT student teachers into my classroom.

I was the teacher of the year for Canyon Intermediate in 2018.

I was the Lead Learner for my science department

I was chairman of the Teacher Advisory committee-a committee that worked closely between school staff/teachers, Dr. (Darryl) Flusche, (the superintendent of Canyon ISD) and the district cabinet.

I believe all of these qualifications make me a qualified school board candidate.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

If elected to the CISD board, I will

Continue to foster parent and district relationships for the purpose of student success

Investigate ways to improve classroom discipline and classroom control.

Be diligent about exploring ways to retain our teachers because, without good teachers, our students’ education suffers. I have many ideas on how to retain our new and veteran teachers and will absolutely visit with both groups to get their ideas on ways to improve teacher retention.

I will strive to raise teacher pay to be equivalent to neighboring school districts

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

In my 32-year career as a teacher, I taught at the elementary, intermediate, and junior high levels. I have first-hand knowledge of curriculum, school budgets, and classroom management skills. I know the importance of fostering parent relationships within the school environment and I was very successful in this task. I am involved in the community and have the time to be an active, engaged school board member.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

Our district has a thorough process for the selection and vetting of books. I feel our district is moving in the right direction to ensure that the books purchased are appropriate and without inappropriate content. I know that the process is not perfect, but if elected, I will be diligent to make a conscious effort to ensure our policies are being followed. We also need to review what is currently on the shelves and remove books that have harmful or offensive content as defined by the state of Texas.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

First of all, I would want to know specifically what a parent is concerned with. I would seek clarification and ask questions to understand the complaint. My message would be to ask the experts -the teachers, for guidance and direction. If the parent still had concerns after visiting with their child’s teacher, I would help direct the concerned parent to the next chain of command that could help the parent resolve their issue.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I am for public schools and that is one reason why I am running for Canyon ISD school board. Parents already have several choices for educating their children. I am against public tax dollars going to private institutions. Vouchers will take away from school funding and Texas is already one of the lower-ranked states for public education funding.

Why should people participate in this election?

I believe that citizens should vote in every election! Voting in this election is your opportunity for your voice to be heard. It is your chance to elect a person who supports public schools and understands the needs of our students and teachers.

Know your candidates! Know what they stand for and know their qualifications.

Derrick Thomas

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

I am running to do my part as a citizen and to help the teachers and students. To also help make the school district better than it is.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have been in business for myself for over 18 years. I have been on the Hall of Fame committee for the Canyon ISD. I have coached youth sports for more than 12 years. I have helped with booster club stuff for years and I have people that I hold accountable daily.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My platform is helping teachers and giving them the things they need to be successful and the safety of our schools and our kids. I am focusing on the protection of our kids and teachers and what the kids are being taught.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am willing to listen and be honest with everyone. I can relate to all people in all areas of life.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I believe we should control the things that come in and out of our schools and have a committee that will meet and monitor and discuss such things.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

In my opinion, I believe that choice schools could be ok for some but in the long run, it will end up hurting our public schools. Charter schools’ voucher programs would hurt our public school system. I believe that our tax dollars shouldn’t be used for someone to go to a private school.

Why should people participate in this election?

This election is important because it will affect the future of our children and our school systems.

Tiffany Rogers

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

My children attend Canyon ISD. I’ve been on the PTA board since my son was in kindergarten. You could say it’s for them, and it is, but it goes much deeper. I have always been a volunteer even before I had kids. Giving back to my community is very important to me. For the last two years, I was a member of the School Health Advisory Council, which gave me more insight into CISD at the district level. I have also been a representative from my local PTA at the District level, and I have been attending School Board meetings during that timeframe. I believe in bringing people together, and that all people in the district can bring a unique perspective to the table. We may not agree on every policy, but we can agree that our children and teachers are so valuable that we must learn to get along and work towards the betterment of their lives and future. My mother was a teacher for 27 years. Teacher retention is so important, as is quality education for our children.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry in both the government and the private sector. I am a Senior IT Systems Engineer with a degree in computer information systems and a master’s in business administration. My children will go to Randall High School, and I believe the north side of the district needs representation at the board level. I have a “boots on the ground” leadership style. I believe being involved with students, teachers, and administration in their day-to-day work is the best way to foster trust and encourage communication. We must include parents in the decision-making and get them involved in their children’s education.

I am currently serving as a board member of two PTAs, one at the elementary school and one at the intermediate. I am on the board for Junior Achievement, which is a program that equips community leaders to go into our local school and teach personal finance, career development, and entrepreneurship to students. I have volunteered to teach Junior Achievement for many years at Randall High School. In addition to the roles I have been in at the school, I am currently serving as the mayor at Lake Tanglewood and was previously an Alderman for two years. I am currently a sustaining member of the Junior League of Amarillo, where I served in many capacities, one being the Finance Vice-President for two years. I have the background and experience to prove I am a leader that is not afraid to get involved or stand up for the values of our community. I will be a good steward of the district’s finances, and work to bridge the communication gap by requesting transparency at all levels.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I think it is important to have board members with a current affiliation with the school. The school environment now is so different even from five years ago. I have children currently enrolled, and I have been heavily involved at all age levels. As a board member, I will work to increase parental involvement, open the lines of communication, encourage transparency, discover ways to retain teachers, and work toward a quality education for all students.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I believe to be a good leader and teammate, with a “boots on the ground” approach. If you are a part of the day-to-day with the students, teachers, administration, and parents, then you can really get to know what they each deal with on a consistent basis. I believe this is how you encourage candid communication and build trust.

I am a problem solver. It is what I have found most fulfilling about my 20-year career in technology. I believe I can help bring people together to solve problems our school district is facing. I am not saying I know the answer to all problems, but I am willing to do the work to find it. This is evident in the work we did last year as the sub-committee for Social Emotional Wellness on the School Health Advisory Council. We were tasked with finding a suicide prevention program. It was a daunting task to locate the right program for our district that would benefit all members of the community. Our subcommittee worked all summer to find the best curriculum. We studied the law, watched videos, interviewed people and other schools, and did a rubric to bring forth what we thought was a good option that served the majority of the people in the district, which was unanimously voted on and accepted by the Board of Trustees. This is what I want to be a part of, and I why I chose to pursue this election.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

The Board of Trustees should be involved in curriculum decisions. CISD does have policies on content curation, but I would like to see more questions being asked during the decision-making process. I would like more transparency by giving parents the ability to look at the curriculum and be more involved in the process.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

As far as the library catalogs, I am for purchasing books that are appropriate reading material for grade level. I do not believe in sexualizing our children, and I would like to see that material removed from the library. Outside of that, I feel I have a solution. I can see how what I think is inappropriate for my kids, you may deem appropriate for yours. To that, I will say that I believe there is a solution. All the books should be rated, or the cover should have an indication of what’s inside. We do this for movies, why not library books? All the books at the library already have a barcode. The school already assigns my child an ID number, and they already have that tied to my email address. It’s a simple solution, if the minor is checking out a book with a certain rating, the parents are notified. This puts the discussion in the parent’s hands where it belongs.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I think so many parents are for school choice across the country because they feel that their voices are not being heard, parents are being pushed out of decision-making, and they would like the option to send their kids to school in an environment that aligns with their values. I have evaluated this myself in the past and investigated private school and homeschooling but neither is fit for my family personally. I decided then that I had to get more involved in public school and work toward making it the best place possible for the children, teachers, and the tax-paying community. There are 29 states in the United States that are currently involved in school choice, so this idea is not necessarily new. I am for competition. With competition, we can all get better.

Why should people participate in this election?

As a citizen of the United States, it is your right to vote. By not voting, you are ignoring your freedoms so many people lost their lives to protect. Even if you are not directly related to public school as a parent, grandparent, or employee, as a taxpayer your money is going toward the curriculum used to produce the next generation that will one day run this country. I beg of you to get involved and vote for our great nation’s future.

Canyon ISD Board Place 3

Casey Posey

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

I have been attending the Canyon ISD School Board meetings for almost two years just to understand our district as it currently is operating, the direction in which it is headed, and how the current topics and issues are being handled. I witnessed parents and community members of varying beliefs and backgrounds that were frustrated with communication and transparency. We have an amazing School District full of incredible educators and kids that have the capability to outperform the norms by a wide margin. I am “all in” on the work that is going to be required to get us headed back in that direction.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have lived in Randall County my entire life (roughly half in south Amarillo and half in Canyon). After obtaining my MBA at West Texas A&M, I have been in the business world for the past 20 years. My role as a Partner & Risk Consultant in a large firm in Amarillo has developed my expertise in contracts, negotiation, personnel management, and legal issues. A school district like Canyon ISD functions similarly to a large business and that is what I have been engaged in for more than a decade. How to help organizations manage risk and reach their fullest potential. As I say on my website, there are few institutions that have as great an impact on our country as the local school.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

Despite the fact that we have such amazing educators, the district as a whole is not performing to its potential. The most profound reason for this is how much we are putting on the plates of those educators. We have to lighten their load in any way we can. So many of them are on the verge of leaving the profession. If it were feasible to just hire more teachers and have small classes then it would have already been done. But, we have to start the process of peeling back the layers that are piled on top of them so that they can breathe. The success of our kids is dependent upon doing that.

Parents’ voices are tied directly to my prior point. Regardless of the topic or the belief system that was motivating parents to speak at the board meetings, there was commonality in the fact that they all expressed that they did not feel as though the district was listening. The educators are often going to be the ones that feel the backlash of those frustrated parents. When in reality, the policies and procedures are to be developed at the top levels of the district with the oversight of the Board of Trustees. Teachers and parents should never be at odds with each other because of poor/gray policy structures or the lack of adherence to the structures that are there.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am the only candidate that operates in the inner workings of organizations larger than Canyon ISD and all over the country. Honing those skills at that level gives me a different perspective than anyone else. Essentially, I have had the job of being a mediator, advisor, & negotiator in some extremely difficult circumstances. I always have to find a way to bring people together, have a conversation, and get everyone moving toward common goals.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

This has been one of those topics that has certainly been a headliner and I’ll speak to it in two parts. There are guidelines for decency regarding sexually explicit content. That is certainly the bar. However, there have been fights between the district and parents as to what that really means and actually adhering to those guidelines.

More importantly, we have differing views that have been expressed by multiple parents in the board meetings. So the implementation of systems that allow parents to have more involvement in those situations where there is conflict is preferable.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

There is absolutely a process for raising concerns. The most important part of all of this is parents being involved. If they are involved and have concerns. Go through the process to address those concerns. As a business owner, I understand that the community has the power to push for changes. The more people that speak up the more likely that things are addressed. That is one of the beautiful things about our Constitutional Republic. It all centers around “We the People” and our personal responsibility to take part in the process…Yes, this applies at the school district level.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

There are varying opinions on this debate. Depending on which poll you look at the numbers can vary, but the majority of Americans support School Choice in some form. RealClear Politics had it at 72% in favor of School Choice with the poll that they did last year. With data from the STAAR that highlights the fact that 60% of Texas students are not performing at grade level in Math & 50% are not reading at grade level, there is going to be debate as to whether or not School Choice is the solution. So, the debate needs to be had. The bigger question in my opinion is what does it look like? Vouchers, Education Savings Accounts, may sound great to some people, but could also give the government power over private institutions. So, it all depends on the structure and that will be made at the state level if it passes. The bigger thing from my perspective is that Canyon ISD does not need to be scared of it. Though we are not where I believe we can be, the thought that there will be a mass exodus of kids out of CISD is misplaced. The evidence in states that have school choice is that it generates higher performance.

Why should people participate in this election?

There has been a general societal apathy toward participation in elections. The last averages that I have heard put most elections at less than 10% of the population voting. In the case of the School Board, there is an election that is more important to the future of our society than one that impacts the development of the next generation of leaders. That makes it vital for people to lose their apathy and engage. Get out and learn about the topics of concern, know the candidates, and show up to vote.

Josh Grisham

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

To serve, to align, and support excellence throughout the district. I’m also the only candidate with children in the West Plains feeder pattern (there’s three feeder patterns, Canyon, Randall, West Plains). I feel representation of all feeder patterns is important on the board, which only strengthens the effectiveness of the Board of Trustees.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

As mentioned, I have children currently enrolled within CISD, so I have a vested interest in the performance of CISD. I have an MBA in Management from WTAMU. I’ve successfully led and supported professionals in growth and development, specifically focused on effective communication, negotiation, collaboration, and emotional intelligence. I also have experience forecasting and successfully managing financial plans.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My platform is specifically about representation across the district. There are some really good candidates on the ballot, but for me, it’s about balance and having stakeholders from across the district represented on the Board of Trustees. A balanced board will only increase its effectiveness and engagement throughout the district.

My campaign is about seeking to understand… what’s working well and where can we adjust to create better outcomes. I’m focused on transparency and communication, along with making sure our educators are heard. We’ve got to do a better job of listening to our educators and showing appreciation. Their jobs are hard.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

For me, the obvious is I’m the only candidate that has children enrolled in the West Plains feeder pattern. I’m approachable, and I’m engaged throughout Canyon, Randall, and West Plains. My professional experiences will transfer well as a Board of Trustee member. I approach life with a positive and curious mindset.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I’ll want to ensure our administration has a clear process in place to properly review curriculum and library selections. Book selection policies can be proposed once we have board/administrator alignment, and a process is working. The school board should be engaged to ensure selections align with district values and educational expectations. I also believe we should be discussing where our books come from, making sure we have measurable expectations in place to hold our suppliers accountable for age-appropriate ratings and content.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

I’d ask our parents and community to stay engaged and involved, together we can work through any curriculum or library content concerns. I’d also ask for a little grace, I truly believe we are all trying to do what is right for our students.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I’m against a voucher program based on what I know today. Public schools are counting on tax dollars to operate daily. A voucher program will significantly strain the ability to support our educators and students, therefore, I’m against public funds going to private schools. The ripple effect of a voucher program is going to be lower enrollment, which then affects school-funded programs and employment.

Why should people participate in this election?

Specifically for the Canyon Board of Trustees, there are three seats open. The outcome of this election will determine the direction of the school board for the next two to four years. A balanced board is important for all of CISD, and representation can only be achieved by voter participation.

Claudia Burkett

Why are you running again for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

I am proud of this community. I love this community! Our community is strong because of our outstanding school district. Our school district is thriving because of the dedication of our students, teachers, staff, and administrators. The first time I served on the Canyon School Board was to fill a vacant board position for about six months. I have been volunteering in the district for more than 30 years. I want to help safeguard our community’s values, beliefs, and priorities.

What did you learn during your previous time on the board? Why should people vote you back on the board?

I learned that teachers are genuinely focused on student success. The comradery our teachers share is uplifting, the way they help each other at their campus and across the district. I want the opportunity to cultivate a supportive educational environment by establishing trust, sound policies, and procedures. I am committed to exploring ways to improve the lives of our students, teachers, and staff.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

In my opinion, one of the essential roles of a school board member is to represent the community’s voice in public education on matters such as campus security, critical race theory, and pornography at our campus. Representing the community’s voice is impossible without communicating and most importantly listening to our community’s directives! I will foster collaboration between parents, teachers, and community members. I will look for ways to better our school district, so I encourage you to reach out with your ideas.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I’m a proud spouse of a Canyon High graduate, a mother of three Canyon High graduates, and my grandson is currently attending CISD. I am the Executive Vice President/President of Canyon Market at Education Credit Union (ECU) and have worked at ECU for over 30 years. Being a mom and Mimi and working at ECU has allowed me many opportunities throughout the district to volunteer and build positive relationships. I will apply my business skills, such as human resources management, budgeting, leadership, effective communication, and collaboration.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I want more time allotted for parents’ comments on the proposed material for purchase. I want to see a rating system on books. I know this would require at least getting the publishers on board, but we must start somewhere! This could allow us to be proactive, not reactive, and be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money; no need for the removal of library books if we didn’t purchase them in the first place.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Please stay involved at the school level; share your thoughts with teachers, administrators, school board members, and our state government.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I have looked at this from several viewpoints: Students, Parents, Taxpayers, and a business. Students and Parents – I see this as an attractive option until the secondary level because the proposed amount of the vouch will not cover the full tuition; Taxpayers – will they have the same opportunities as to how their tax dollars are spent; Business – competition is good, as long as the same state and federal regulations are applied this same (level playing field). Reviewing these viewpoints, I always reflect on how this will affect the students. First, I want to share that our community is blessed to have several excellent private schools. My concern is not with private schools; they are filling the needs of some of our neighbors. Here are a few of my concerns: Private schools choose which students are allowed to attend their school; Are private schools prepared to teach students with special needs or behavioral needs; What accountability will be in place regarding how the taxpayer funds will benefit the students?

Why should people participate in this election?

It’s our community… community involvement makes our community stronger!

Jared Wirt

Why are you running for a position on the Canyon ISD Board of Trustees?

I am running for a position on the Canyon ISD School Board because I am a public servant. It is my desire to work to build upon the excellence that already exists in CISD and support teachers and students with their mission. Furthermore, I was born and raised in Canyon and graduated from Canyon HS. All three of my children have attended CISD, and my wife is employed as a teacher at CISD. I have a strong connection to the community and school district and want to see its continued success.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position

Fifth-Generation Canyon Resident

1999 Graduate of Canyon HS

2004 Salutatorian of Panhandle Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Amarillo College

20+ years of Law Enforcement experience at Randall County Sheriff’s Office

Worked in Corrections, Patrol, Juvenile Investigations, and Patrol Commander

Enforcement Division Captain, supervising Patrol/Dispatch, Criminal Investigations/ID Lab, Civil Division, SWAT, and Narcotics Investigations

Past Chief of Police, Village of Timbercreek Canyon

Past Rotarian

Loaned Executive to United Way

Master Peace Officer License

Master Jailer License

TCOLE Law Enforcement Instructor and Firearms Instructor

Dale Carnegie Graduate

9 years Canyon HS Athletic Booster Club Board Member

Canyon Main Street Ex-Officio Board Member

People and Organizational leadership experience

Knowledge of Safety and Security

Collaborative Decision-Making Skills

Knowledge of Randall County community

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I am focused on safety and security in our school district. I have become involved, along with other law enforcement professionals, with the district’s safety and security protocols, and have worked closely with staff to audit and improve security measures as well as response to active threats. It is my goal to continue to improve in these areas and strengthen the district’s relationship with our law enforcement community. This will ensure that our staff and children can continue to go to school in an environment in which they feel safe to work and learn.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

Through my years of service with the sheriff’s office, I have been uniquely positioned to see the needs of families in the Randall County community. I have knowledge of our entire community including rural Randall County, Canyon proper, and the city of Amarillo.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

Our community as a whole still fears God, believes in traditional family values, and takes pride in our country. These are foundational for me, and I believe that the content of our books and curricula needs to reflect those values. The CISD Administration and School Board have implemented processes in which these items should be vetted by them and then run by the parents in order to make sure that inappropriate content is not slipping through the cracks and ending up in our libraries and classrooms. I applaud the strides that have been made in this area; however, I further believe that there could be more we can do. These processes need to be followed and evaluated for effectiveness.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Parents need to continue to be involved and voice concerns. I believe in working together, we will be able to create a learning environment in which the content available to our children is wholesome and useful for educating our future generations to be good productive citizens.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I understand the argument for school choice. Parents should have a choice whether they decide to send their children to public or private schools. I am concerned about the argument for the government school voucher system. The voucher system could have a drastic impact on CISD. This system would take away money from the public school system and put money into private schools that do not play by the same set of regulations.

Why should people participate in this election?

It is important that people participate in elections and vote! Local elections have a direct impact on our local community. Local leaders need to be carefully selected to reflect community beliefs and this can only be done if the community votes.