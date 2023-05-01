AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — At the separate ends of Potter County, the school boards for both the Bushland Independent School District and Highland Park ISD are hosting an election to complete their boards.

MyHighPlains.com gave the opportunity for each of the candidates who are actively running for the Bushland ISD and Highland Park ISD School Boards to answer a questionnaire. The candidates who responded completed that questionnaire over email and their responses have been edited solely for grammatical errors and clarity.

The list of the candidates in this article who responded to the questionnaire is based on how the candidates will be listed on the May 2023 election ballot.

Bushland ISD

Nicki Junell

Why are you running for a position on the Bushland ISD Board of Trustees?

I am running for school board because I have a strong desire to be involved in helping our community.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have a BBA in Accounting and have spent the last 11 years working for a commercial real estate company. I have experience in financial reports, budgets as well as property management of multi-tenant properties.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I am here to support our teachers, by encouraging our kids to be respectful and allowing teachers to be heard.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I like to think I bring a mom’s perspective to the table. Although I have not been in education professionally, I have had kids in the public school system for 13+ years. We have been involved in multiple organizations and athletic programs, and I believe I have a fresh perspective.

My youngest is a third grader and I want this school district to continue to be the best option for our kid’s future.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries. What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

As a candidate, it is my understanding that the school board has rules and regulations that they are expected to follow, however, I would hope that as a board we could filter and monitor content to be age-appropriate while allowing the teachers to suggest what they believe is needed to provide the best education for the students.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Our kids are subjected to content from multiple sources each and every day. As a mom, I try really hard to filter what their eyes see, and ears hear. I believe that our BISD administration and teachers have great intentions and that they wouldn’t intentionally present content that would go against our communities values and morals. As a school board trustee, I would want to continue that tradition.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I personally don’t support the voucher system.

Why should people participate in this election?

All residents have the right and privilege to have their voice heard, and we should be excited to participate.

Ken Stewart

Why are you running for a position on the Bushland ISD Board of Trustees?

We need to retain highly qualified teachers so that we can provide the best education for all students. We need to make sure that the policies we have in place and future policies are in the best interest of the district, staff and all students. I want to be a voice for the community, staff and all students. I believe it’s time for a change.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I am a USMC Veteran. I have Christian values and I am married to a 25-year teacher. I believe I have some unique insight into what teachers and students go through by being married to my wife. I have great leadership abilities which I learned in the military and I won’t just rubber-stamp everything. I will look at all the facts before I make decisions. I will be a voice for the teachers and students.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

Making sure we have and keep the very best teachers, make sure we are taking care of all students and I want to bridge the gap between the school board and our community.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am passionate. I bring a different point of view and I won’t take this position lightly. I am a military veteran, which gives me great leadership skills and a can-do mindset.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries. What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I think our district has done a decent job on this. I think as a school board we need to make sure we screen all content of the books to make sure we get age-appropriate books in our school classrooms and libraries.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

As a school board member, I will do everything I can to make sure we have the most appropriate content that we are teaching our kids to make sure they get the best education possible. We need to make sure our curriculum is aligned with the mandated curriculum of the State of Texas. I want to make sure our teachers are teaching to make our kids ready for today’s world and give them a leg up once they leave our district. I believe we have some of the best teachers in our district and we need to make sure we keep them and give them every resource to be successful in the classroom.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I think people have the right to choose what schools their kids go to. and they do. You can transfer or go to a private school, but I do not think public school money should be used for anything else but public schools. If you choose to go to a private school, that’s your choice and you pay for it, but not by using public school funds. I think school vouchers will take away from public school funding and give it to the wealthy that don’t need it. If you choose to go to a private school, that’s on you.

Why should people participate in this election?

You should vote in this election if you want change. You need to be part of the solution to great education and you can do that by voting.

Brad Spinks

Why are you running for a position on the Bushland ISD Board of Trustees?

As a longtime resident of Bushland and a father of three current students, I’m running for school board for a few important reasons. My first priority is to make sure we provide an optimum environment for our kids to learn and grow. We owe it to them to provide the safest, most inviting space to learn, equipped with the most up-to-date technology we can afford. I want to ensure that in the next four years, we are being responsible with our community’s tax dollars used to complete our new schools, as well as utilize those dollars regarding our future growth responsibly. I also want to be an advocate for our community members with concerns or questions they may have regarding our schools.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

As a board trustee, I was appointed in September of last year. We had a member that moved out of town and had to vacate their seat. I wasn’t sure what to expect. I have learned so much, but to be honest there is so much I am still learning. I believe one of the more complicated aspects of a school district is school finance. It is a pretty complicated process regarding tax dollars and how the state takes our school tax dollars and then gives only a portion of it back to us. It really seems to be unfair. So, it certainly creates a challenge for our administration and district regarding our yearly budget. As a board, we have the responsibility to review and approve the budget put together by our administration. Again, these are our tax dollars and my goal regarding budgeting is to make sure that we as a district are being fiscally responsible with those dollars.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I won’t hide from the fact that my priority is our students. That is not just our current students, but also the kids that will become students in the next five to 10 years. I want to make sure that our students are put in the best opportunity to learn as they grow from elementary all the way through graduation. If our students are number one, our teachers and faculty are number one.

By far the biggest component to the success of our students is our teachers and faculty. I strongly feel as a district, we have to hire and retain the best and brightest teachers available. It’s no surprise that we are not able to pay teachers quite what Amarillo and Canyon ISDs are able to pay their teachers. We simply do not have the tax bases that Amarillo and Canyon do. But, I also believe we can provide teachers with an environment to work in that is more enjoyable than in certain large districts. I believe that starts with our students. Overall, our student population is hard-working and results-driven and wants to learn.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

As a small business owner over the past 16 years, I have experience in managing people, setting budgets, and making tough decisions. Many decisions that have to be made as a board are very difficult. Some of the decisions have a very big impact on our students and district. I understand how making the right or wrong decision can benefit or set our district back. As I have stated, in every decision I make, I will always put our student’s best interests first.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries. What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

In today’s time, the curriculum being taught to our students is certainly a concern. We can not allow the “woke” mentality to seep into our district as it has so many districts around the country. I believe that starts with the hiring process of our teachers and librarians and continues with constant attentiveness by our principals and administration. With regard to books in our libraries, my understanding is this has been addressed at all campuses. However, we must be vigilant and not let our guard down. It is our job as board members to address any issue that we see come up in our district as well as be the voice for any concerned parents regarding issues they see come up.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I am in favor of school choice. As a parent, we should have the right to educate and put our kids in the schooling of our choice. Whether it is homeschooling or private schools, I believe parents have the right to make that choice. However, taking money away from smaller school systems could have a huge effect. As I have stated, we as a district don’t have unlimited school funding. So, taking more money away from our district will not only negatively affect our school system, but in a small town such as ours, it could have a negative effect on the community. We have a unique situation in that we don’t have city services. We are not a normal small town, so to speak. Our school system is the backbone of our community. So, although I do support school choice, I am against taking away any more money from smaller districts such as ours.

Why should people participate in this election?

I believe it is important to vote in this election if you have kids in school and even if you do not. As a parent of students in our district, I want to make sure that my kids are being put in the best learning environment possible. I want to make sure they are not being indoctrinated with progressive, woke ideas by teachers that have an agenda that doesn’t involve traditional curriculum. As a taxpayer without students, I would want to know if my school tax money is being spent responsibly. Our community has grown over the last 15 years that we have lived in Bushland. I want to make sure that we as a district continue to manage our growth, putting students first and spending our tax money wisely.

Eddie Fuentes

Why are you running for a position on the Bushland ISD Board of Trustees?

This is my eighth year on the board at BISD. I find serving on the board to be rewarding and an opportunity for me to give back to the community I live in. I can also be an active voice for people in our community.

What have you learned so far in this position that you would be able to apply in another term on the board?

I have learned and experienced many things during my terms on the board, too many to list. I feel that I can definitely apply all the experiences I have learned on the board in decision-making, and using good judgment in representing our district’s values.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My platform has remained the same, to be a voice for all teachers and all students and to do my best in voicing my opinion so that all students in Bushland feel appreciated in representing our school. I want the debate, fine arts, band, and FFA students to feel the same excitement and appreciation as our athletes. Many times they are the same students competing in these events and all are important, not one more than the other.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am an incumbent candidate with eight years of experience on the board, I am involved in many activities supporting our kids. One of my personal trustee goals is to attend activities that my kids are not involved in and cheer on our students and appreciate our staff.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I know that our superintendent maintains our district’s values, and the process we have in place is working for our district to ensure the quality of our students’ education.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

The message I would have for our community is “trust us please” and please call us and communicate with us if you have any questions or concerns. We all would be more than willing to talk to anyone that reaches out to us.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

We already have choices but vouchers would cripple public schools. In addition, public schools are held to a standard that charter schools are not. This is not an even playing field in any aspect.

Why should people participate in this election?

Please vote. I personally have lost by six votes and have won by one vote. Your vote counts and matters!!!

Jerry Billington

Why are you running for a position on the Bushland ISD Board of Trustees?

I’m running for BISD board of trustees because I really care about our district and want to be a voice of reason to our voters and want to make sure we continue to keep holding onto our values and morals that I think attract people to our school district. I believe Bushland is one of the greatest school districts in the Panhandle of Texas. I have lived in BISD for 21 years and have three children, each attending school at Bushland- Elementary, Middle School & High School levels. I bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, community connection, and trusted leadership.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I’ve never been on a school board. However, I think what qualifies me the most is owning and operating a successful business, managing employees, and having to make hard decisions on a daily basis, which is the best for my company and employees. I think it is important for the school board to have strong fiscal oversight of the bond implementation and taxpayer monies.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My focus is what’s best for our students, teachers, and taxpayers. Supporting our teachers and students to promote high-quality education, student achievements and college and career readiness. I believe there is a strong need for an increase in vocational trade programs in our high school, to help jump-start young professionals into much-needed and desired trade industries. Strong fiscal oversight of the bond implementation, continued safety implementation for our campuses,

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I don’t know that I stand out at all against the other candidates running. However, I do have a vested interest in the school district, having three children who are all current students in our district and have all attended since kindergarten. I will bring a fresh and new perspective to the board if elected.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I think it is important for the board to have a say in finding/selecting/approving classroom and library content, as well as sharing information with parents and caregivers of our students. I will fight to continue to make sure our district upholds our current conservative standards in teaching our kids the appropriate content and helping prepare them for the future.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

My message to parents is that I will fight to continue to make sure our district teaches our kids appropriate content and helps prepare them for their future.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I think you will never be able to make everyone happy in a school district, and if removing your child out of the school district you’re currently residing in and choose to send them to a private school, home school, or Christian school, it is certainly the parent’s choice. I’m ok with citizens getting the funding for that school choice as well. They will still be paying property school taxes wherever they live. If we continue teaching the proper content and holding true to our values and morals it will continue to attract people to our great district. I think it will improve the quality of education offered in every school.

Why should people participate in this election?

No matter what the election is for, I think it’s important for everyone to get out and vote and let their voice be heard. Everyone should exercise their freedom and privilege to vote!

MyHighPlains.com did not receive responses from the following candidates prior to the deadline for this story:

Melissa Huffman

Jessica Garrett

Laura Stepp

Steve Hill

Chris Limbaugh

Derek Cotgreave

Highland Park ISD

Cindy Spanel

Why are you running for a position on the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees?

I am running for reelection for the school board because of my passion for Highland Park and public education. We have such an awesome school district and are doing great things that I want to see to fruition. I have lived in the district since 1995 and our son graduated from Highland Park.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have been on the board since 2004 and I continue to learn new things, many of which have a lot to do with legislation. Being on the school board is like running a business and every day presents itself with new challenges that are brought to the forefront. Right now with the Legislative Session, we are preparing for what our legislators are going to do about funding public schools. The legislation is so focused on vouchers that they don’t realize how that will not be effective for our region. So, I am a voice for public education as well as every school board trustee.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I have many platforms but I’m passionate about including keeping students in public education and NOT private or home-schooled. We have seen what the loss of learning was during the COVID-19 pandemic. That was parallel to home school and our students were deeply affected and have had to catch up since. I want to share with the voters of our district that schools are a business. We have to make tough choices sometimes and we know that we can’t make everyone happy. We need students in our district so we don’t have to send so much money back to Austin.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I have experience as a trustee and I am also on the state board, the Texas Association of School Boards. I know what the job description of a school board trustee is and that is hiring and firing the superintendent, setting the tax rate, and approving the budget. All other duties belong to the superintendent. Some folks that want to run for election don’t understand what a trustee can do but hopefully, they approach this to want to learn.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

We have curriculum committees that do an outstanding job of looking at what we have in our libraries. They then send it to the superintendent to send to the board for approval. We have a great checks and balances system on the content of our books.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

This is a hot topic for me. Vouchers give private schools, NOT PARENTS, the right to choose. Private schools do not have the same guidelines as public schools. There is NO accountability. They do not have STARR testing. NO rating system. And most times to not they are taking taxpayer money and it’s going to a company from a different coast. It is not local. Vouchers take much-needed money from local neighborhood schools and tend to only help students whose parents can already afford private schools. If this would pass, it would have a horrible impact on our district because we already have lost students and we need more students in our school.

Why should people participate in this election?

Voting is a privilege. I am proud to represent our district and I’m very committed as a board member and a citizen. We have turned a corner this past year that our district should show pride in. Our students are doing well academically, as well as in sports and UIL competitions. Our staff has been exceptional in teaching our students academically and just growing up. We here at Highland Park have the best of the best.

April Ferguson

Why are you running for a position on the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees?

I am running for school board because I have four boys in school at Highland Park. I want to be active in the school my children attend, I am involved within the school, the teachers, coaches, and students. I see and hear their concerns, what they are excited about, and also their frustrations.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have spent time on campus, at events, and speaking with teachers, students, and parents, all of which need support. I am willing to go the extra route to ensure the work gets completed. I set goals and achieve them.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I am focusing on parent involvement, community involvement, and better communication. I want every student to have a place. I know losing programs has become a frustrating and upsetting experience for those who were a part of them. Focusing on making sure every child has a place and something for them.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am a mom of four. I have a passion for making sure students feel valued. Making learning the best environment it can possibly be. I have started working on a PTO. I have helped with athletics, making sure athletes had snacks and drinks for track meets. Showing support for all the students. I also have raised money/helped with sponsors of events and organizations pertaining to current student activities.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I believe there are guidelines in place, some may need to be reviewed from time to time. This also goes back to parent involvement. Every family has different beliefs and standards. Be the advocate for your children!

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Advocate for your child and your beliefs! It takes everyone.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I believe everyone has a choice in their education. However, Highland Park has the opportunity to provide many new programs to the students. The size of the school provides more unique experiences. Letting our students learn more effectively.

Why should people participate in this election?

This election particularly for Highland Park not only for the school board but the bond. Highland Park has an opportunity for growth. However, without the passing of the bond, the growth will not happen. The opportunity for a new housing development is crucial for the district as well as the city of Amarillo. The lack of housing options in Highland Park makes the enrollment of new students hard. With the passing of the bond, the development will bring new students to the district. With new students comes the growth of opportunities for new and old to come back!

Jennifer Sanchez

Why are you running for a position on the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees?

My motivation to seek re-election for the school board is driven by my love for Highland Park. With an excellent school district and ongoing commendable accomplishments, I am eager to witness its continued progress. My family and I have resided in this district since 2018, our daughter has graduated from Highland Park, while our son is currently enrolled. I am deeply committed to ensuring the continued progress of our school. I think it’s important to have a mother’s perspective on the school board.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

Having served only one term on the school board, I have realized that there is so much to learn, and I would like to continue serving for more terms. I have come to understand that every school faces challenges, and the school board plays a vital role in providing guidance to overcome them, ensuring that our children receive the best education for their future. In essence, the board serves as the backbone of the school system.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My platform is centered on improving the quality of education provided to our children in public schools. I believe that every child has the right to access quality education, and my focus is to ensure that they receive it to the best of our ability. As such, I’m geared towards advocating for policies that enhance the effectiveness of our public schools and support the growth and development of our students.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

Understanding the role of a school board trustee is crucial as it involves more than just volunteering for the school. Trustee responsibilities often entail difficult decisions, such as budget approvals, that not everyone understands. The work school board members put into improving their school should be acknowledged and appreciated.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Our curriculum committee performs an exceptional job of reviewing the materials available in our libraries. The committee then sends its recommendations to the superintendent for further review and approval by the board. Through this process, the board ensures that the content of the books is appropriate for the students’ ages.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

Private schools operate under different guidelines than public schools, as they are not subject to state testing or a rating system. While vouchers may be available to students attending private schools, they can divert essential funding away from local neighborhood schools. In our school, we are already experiencing a decline in student enrollment and require additional students to maintain our school’s resources. Implementing vouchers could potentially harm public schools and negatively impact our efforts to attract new students.

Why should people participate in this election?

It’s important to vote for what’s best for your community, especially when it comes to your local school district. By voting, you can help improve your school and community. So, be proud and make sure to participate and vote.

Jessie Campolla

Why are you running for a position on the Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees?

As a parent of students in HP, I want to be sure that I can help provide them, along with all the other students and staff, with the best resources possible to help them succeed. With so much happening in other school districts, I feel I have a responsibility to the students, in ensuring that the values of our school district do not become jeopardized.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

As a General Manager with more than 13 years of experience here in Amarillo, I understand what it takes to run a business in this city. This has given me a deeper level of understanding of the financial side of business along with how to grow and invest in its profitability, which I intend to bring to the HP School Board. I also have first-hand knowledge of what our students entering the workforce and trades professions straight out of high school should be equipped for. Safety and critical thinking are at the forefront of those skills.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

I am aware that many students are not attending college right out of high school and don’t have a skill set to ensure them being successful as they start the workforce. I am a huge fan of what HP is trying to do with the new Bond that is on the election ballot as well. But I would also like to make sure that we are doing what it takes to grow our school by making sure it is attracting developers and businesses over to our area to build homes and give our school a chance to have long-term stability with students. Unlike those that move to the base for cheap rent and then go back into town to buy a house, we need the housing in our area to keep those people to allow our school to grow in numbers.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am a man of few words that is ready to get down to business.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

I want to make sure that our students and staff have the most up-to-date curriculum that allows them to be successful without blurring moral lines.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

The choice to choose could bring high, caliber students seeking smaller class sizes, or band and athletic departments where they may shine. However, having the choice to choose only heightens the probability that our district will continue to see an influx of students with no roots in our district. Fueling our current problem without adequate housing in our area it would not be in the best interest of our district to accept charter students or vouchers.

Why should people participate in this election?

Voting at the county level puts people in place to help send messages higher up the chain. We are the foundation for our state and national voices. I feel your vote counts in local elections, such as those with the most weight and power elect me so I may make the right choices for our students teachers, and this district.