AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In the May 2023 election, Amarillo Independent School District residents will be able to choose between seven candidates to fill the three open spots on the Amarillo ISD School Board.

MyHighPlains.com gave the opportunity for each of the candidates who are actively running for the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees to answer a questionnaire. The candidates who responded completed that questionnaire over email and their responses have been edited solely for grammatical errors and clarity.

The list of the candidates in this article who responded to the questionnaire is based on how the candidates will be listed on the May 2023 election ballot.

Ryan Patrick Brown

Why are you running for a position on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees?

I am the husband of an AISD teacher and I have a daughter who goes to Bivins Elementary. I am a product of public schools myself. I care about public schools and making sure that AISD has a positive future. I think the things AISD needs to focus on more right now are the safety of students, supporting teachers, and promoting better communication between parents, teachers, and students. I am in a unique position to know the current needs of all three groups right now.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

As I stated earlier, I am a proud product of Houston public schools. I feel public education set me up well for my career now as an attorney and small business owner. I have a unique perspective as to the concerns of teachers because I am married to one and I have a daughter in AISD. I have a vested interest in making sure the school system here improves.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

School Safety. School safety is constantly on my family’s mind. I feel AISD is trying to make schools safer, but I think AISD can do better. AISD wants to spend millions of dollars putting more police officers in schools. The unbelievable tragedy in Uvalde shows us that this is not a good solution, it just makes us feel our schools are safe.

AISD has also spent millions on cameras and automatic locking doors. Every school I’ve been to in AISD has glass doors. As the recent tragedy in Nashville (and common sense) tells us, glass doors are easily shot through even if locked. I also think having jails made of glass is not good for the learning environment. AISD needs to focus more on mental health and help prevent tragedies, not just school shootings.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I do not have an agenda. I am not trying to bring more culture war issues to AISD classrooms like a number of my opponents. When making decisions as a school board member, I will ask two questions: Will this help teachers teach? Will this help students learn? That’s all that matters.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I think this is an example of the culture wars that get in the way of recruiting and retaining quality teachers and the learning environment. Book bans are not the answer.

Currently, AISD notifies parents of what books their children are checking out of the library and permission slips are needed from parents to read books not in the library, for instance in teacher’s classrooms. This is all that is needed.

Banning books that may encourage other students to read or give them comfort and a feeling of belonging just because some might not like them is absurd. Many of the books which are the subject of controversy come from Hemingway, Steinbeck, Orwell, Faulkner, and Joyce. These are some of the best writers in history and reading these now-controversial books when I was in school led to a lifelong love of reading and learning. I want my children to read many of these controversial books and buy them for our library at home.

I believe we also need to consider how narrowing and not expanding our children’s education can affect them later. This can affect our children in a number of ways. The foremost question I have is how will colleges around the country view graduates of our schools after such important works of literature have been stricken from the library and the curriculum.

When more than half of 9th graders in AISD start high school not being able to read at a high school reading level, maybe we should be happy when any student shows an interest in reading and focus on this important and worrisome statistic more than culture war issues.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

School choice and vouchers would ruin public education. First, any voucher program essentially involves taking public funds and giving those funds to religious institutions, violating the First Amendment.

Second, school choice will result in schools closing in many communities. Schools need to be in the communities they serve to function best. School choice also tends to result in more inequality in education, not more. School choice and vouchers also lead to a lack of accountability in the schools. Finally- what happens if there are no private schools in smaller communities?

Kimberly Anderson

Why are you running for a position on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees?

I love Amarillo, Texas. As a lifelong resident, my roots run deep, and I want nothing more than for my city and all of my neighbors who reside within it to flourish. I know that starts with a strong school system, and my educational background in AISD, my experience as a classroom teacher in AISD, my perspective as a parent in AISD, and my service on the AISD School Board for the last four years and as Board President this year provide me a depth of knowledge and experience that uniquely qualify me to serve effectively and make me an asset with a perspective that is vitally important to decision-making which will make the district stronger.

Just as I did when I first ran in 2019, I believe you deserve a Board of Trustees which:

acts in the best interest of our children, not in the best interest of test scores or appearances;

advocates for EVERY child, regardless of race, income, ability, or zip code, and considers the impact that board decisions will have on EVERY child, EVERY time;

and is accessible, approachable, and accountable because acting in the best interest of EVERY child requires open, honest communication and collaboration between the board, community stakeholders, educators, and the administration.

I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made as a district over the last four years even amidst a global pandemic and way too many “unprecedented” situations. We opened AmTech Career Academy, adopted a standard-setting Covid leave policy, instituted an annual supply stipend for educators, and increased salaries and wages.

We have come a long way, but there is still a long way to go. I am proud to have led the way in instituting new practices which will help our district grow stronger like creating a proactive advocacy effort, rethinking accountability, and implementing the practice of “Listening Circles” to better communicate with parents, students, and community members.

I would be honored to have the opportunity to continue doing this work, building upon the experience I have gained and progress we have made as a district, and continuing to build stronger schools for our students who are the future of this city that I love so much.

What have you learned so far in this position that you would be able to apply in another term on the board?

The responsibilities of a school board are complex and weighty, and there is a steep learning curve. The hundreds of hours of training and thousands of hours of practical experience I have gained over the past four years as a school board member give me a deep understanding of the organizational practices, district policies, and legal requirements regarding the many issues Amarillo ISD faces including budgeting, personnel, safety and security, accountability, and student achievement. This experience paired with the educational background and experience I have with the district prior to board service provides me with a depth of knowledge to be able to identify not only the root causes of issues but the best path to resolution. It also empowers me to understand the importance of collaborative problem solving and to honor and value the expertise of my colleagues which is critical to the functioning of a school board on which no member has any individual authority and decisions can be made only by a majority of the board.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

The central principles of my campaign are the same as they were in 2019.

You deserve a Board of Trustees which:

acts in the best interest of our children, not in the best interest of test scores or appearances

advocates for EVERY child, regardless of race, income, ability, or zip code, and considers the impact that board decisions will have on EVERY child, EVERY time,

and is accessible, approachable, and accountable because acting in the best interest of EVERY child requires open, honest communication and collaboration between the board, community stakeholders, educators, and the administration.

Achieving this requires school board members with relevant experience and expertise who will stay focused on the very real and very serious issues facing Amarillo ISD like safety and security, enrollment declines and budget constraints, recruiting and retaining high-quality staff, and ensuring that we are achieving our mission of graduating every student prepared for life and success after high school.

The experience and expertise provided to me by my educational background in AISD, my experience as a classroom teacher in AISD, my perspective as a parent in AISD, and my service on the AISD School Board for the last four years and as Board President provide me the knowledge and experience to be a strong, effective advocate for teachers and students as the district addresses these issues.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

My proven experience as a school board member and officer, my educational background, my experience as a classroom teacher, my perspective as a parent, and my love for Amarillo make me the most qualified and best candidate for the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.

I am knowledgeable about education issues from the kitchen table to the classroom to the boardroom to the Capitol, and I have a track record of working for the good of children and public education long before my service on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.

As a lifelong resident of Amarillo and product of AISD having attended Eastridge, Travis, and Palo Duro, I am keenly aware of our strengths and our challenges, and I am invested in the success of the students in Amarillo ISD and the flourishing of our community as a whole.

My experience as an educator offers me specialized knowledge of educational theory, pedagogy, and best practices, and provides me with institutional knowledge and an inside perspective of the day-to-day challenges and issues our educators and students face.

My perspective as a parent empowers me to understand the experience of our students and families and to value every one of our students as unique, loved, and important.

In my service as a school board member, I have proven that I will stand up for what I believe is right even when it is not the majority view. My only motivation is doing what is best for our kids. This motivation along with my experience and expertise make me a strong and effective board member and the best candidate to receive your three votes for the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

AISD teachers and librarians are highly qualified education professionals who are trained to select materials that are high-interest, age-appropriate, and will grow a student’s skill and knowledge. AISD encourages having a wide range of materials available to students to provide many levels of difficulty, a wide range of interests, and varying viewpoints. All materials are to be evaluated by these professionals to ensure compliance with state and federal laws. Secondary classroom libraries are cataloged at the beginning of each school year and updated as new titles are added. A spreadsheet of these titles is available upon parent request. Parents must complete a permission form for their students to be able to check materials out of a classroom library, and parents receive an email notification any time their student checks a book out of our school libraries.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Parents are notified every time their student checks a book out of our school libraries and have for decades had the right to review all materials and choose to have their student opt out of participating in lessons or reading pieces to which they object. Amarillo ISD welcomes and encourages partnerships between parents and educators to grow their child’s love of reading and provide an outstanding education. Amarillo ISD educators are our neighbors, family, and friends, and they only want the best for our students.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

School vouchers divert public tax dollars to private entities with absolutely no accountability to the tax payer. Public schools are subject to rigorous, even if flawed, accountability for academics and finance, and public schools are governed by locally elected school boards providing taxpayers accountability for the way their tax dollars are spent. Public schools also accept and educate every single student who walks through the doors and are required by law to provide special education services and other services to students who need them. Public schools provide free and reduced lunch, transportation, and many other services. Private schools can pick and choose their students, can refuse to continue to serve students at any time, and are not required to provide any of these services. School vouchers do not provide choice to the majority of our parents and students but instead, provide private schools the opportunity to continue to choose their students on the taxpayer’s dime with no accountability to the taxpayer, while leaving our most vulnerable students in schools with fewer resources.

Why should people participate in this election?

Local elections are some of the most important elections in which voters can participate. It is important for citizens to make their voices heard in choosing the leaders who will be making critical decisions that will shape the landscape and trajectory of our city and region for years to come. I encourage all registered voters to educate their vote and participate in every election.

Robin Leeah

Why are you running for a position on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees?

I’m running for a position on the AISD School Board because as I attended many board meetings over the past two years, I realized there was a lack of parent representation on the board. I have a child in AISD and have a working knowledge of what is going on in our schools on a day-to-day basis.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

Some of my qualifications include I attended Texas Tech University. After graduating from Texas Tech with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with an emphasis in Natural Sciences and Behavioral Sciences, I enrolled in the PACE program at WTAMU. Through that program, I became certified to teach chemistry. While teaching, I wrote curriculum guides and scopes and sequences to meet ACSI accreditation requirements. I have the perspective of being a parent and a teacher.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My platform is Partnering with Parents. My focal points are:

I’ll help empower parents to be a part of their child’s education.

I’ll work to bring high standards back to our classrooms

I will work towards greater communication and transparency between the board and the community.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

What makes me stand out from the other candidates is I actually have a child in AISD and I am a former teacher. This is my second year serving on the AISD School Health Advisory Council (SHAC). I’m currently serving on the Tascosa Sight Based Decision Making (SBDM) Committee. I’m the current Tascosa Band and Orchestra President (TBOP) and the co-chair of the POPS Concert for TBOP. I was selected to participate in the AISD iLEAD Program, which acquaints its members with the workings of the district and schools. I have been a substitute teacher in AISD. In the last few months, I have visited schools and have visited with numerous teachers, students, Principals, and Vice Principals.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

There are state and local guidelines for the selection of curriculum and instructional resources which include library books. The selection of library books begins with the professional staff. Parents have the opportunity to monitor books their child checks out from the library. Parents are the key to alerting their campus staff about questionable books. I do not support books that contain pervasively vulgar material or content related to age inappropriateness. In regard to the classroom materials, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) define curriculum as the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills (TEKS) and courses offered. The TEKS outline what students are to learn in each course or grade. This is a requirement for all public schools in Texas. TEA selects the instructional resources and the school districts get to choose from this list. The AISD Curriculum Coordinators present the instructional resources and then the teachers and principals of each school then select what they want to use for their campus. In my opinion, AISD is making appropriate decisions within the boundaries of state requirements for the students in the district.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

My message to parents and the community is that we are all responsible for the content being presented to students at school. The school district is making every effort to choose appropriate curriculum. However, that does not mean that everything is perfect in every classroom. If a parent sees or hears something that concerns them they MUST say something to the teacher or principal of that campus. If the issue is not resolved at the campus level they then should contact the superintendent. We, the school district and parents, are a team and must work together for the benefit of the children.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

My opinion on school choice is every parent should have the choice to send their child to whatever school they choose. The whole reason parents choose homeschool or private schools is to avoid government control over those schools. When an individual starts taking funds from the government, there are always strings attached. Once they take government funding, each group must be accountable that students are progressing. In my opinion, I believe the voucher program will weaken the district because funds will leave.

Why should people participate in this election?

Everyone should participate in the school board election because our children are the future. We need to assure we have competent board members who understand and are doing what’s best for EVERY child in the district and not pushing special interest agendas.

Steve Trafton

Why are you running for a position on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees?

I am a lifelong resident of Amarillo and a graduate of this school district. I have also raised both my children in the school system and now have five grandkids just starting elementary. I was made aware of a new teaching curriculum being taught to my grandkids and after reviewing this curriculum, I felt that there is an intentional agenda that is being brought into our school system. I want to work to help stop our schools from pushing social agendas and return to the basics of education. Safety is also something on my radar. I believe that AISD is doing a great job protecting our children from outside threats, but we cannot let down our guard and must always evaluate what we are doing.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I have 40 years of business experience while running a successful company, Trafton Printing. This has allowed me the opportunity to learn how to lead people and help them become the best they can be while managing a budget and providing above industry standards in profits yearly. My wife and I also operate The Hideaway Experience, where we work with couples from all over the world and help them strengthen or save their marriage. Our work with families provides me with a unique understanding of what obstacles our current generation of students faces every day.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

Protect and teach our kids! It is staying focused on the basics of the role of the school district: to prepare all of our students with the best education possible to prepare them to be successful in life as they grow up. My focus is to make sure we are doing just that, “protecting and teaching our kids.” I am against bringing social agendas into our schools and will fight to keep these out.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

In short, my 64 years of life experience, character, and desire. My conservative values and experience in running a printing business as well as The Hideaway Experience bring strong leadership and the wisdom to help guide AISD in protecting and teaching our kids.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

This concern is what brought me to the decision to run for trustee. I am against critical race theory and the curriculum that is trying to introduce any social agenda to our youth. Religious beliefs, morals and sexual health should be taught at home by the child’s parents. To turn this teaching over to our teachers puts them in a place that could be contradictory to the values of that child’s parents. Parents know what is best for their children!

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Get involved and let your voice be known!

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

As a business owner, I believe in honest fair competition. When competition takes place, all parties must raise their quality to compete. AISD provides learning to every child that wants to go to school, no matter race, sex, or disability. As long as all schools offer the same services I am OK with school choice. As residents (taxpayers) of Amarillo, we all own a piece of each of the 55 school facilities in Amarillo. The schools are an average of 62 years old. The national average is 50 years. Having a voucher program will take on average of $8000 per child out of our budget. How many parents will participate? I am not sure, I do know that our schools will suffer from a budget reduction. I do not believe this is an issue of where a parent gets to spend their tax dollars, but an issue of quality education. This needs to be our focus and the focus of the State of Texas. Let’s not try and put a band-aid on the problem, let’s address the problem and work to fix it!

Why should people participate in this election?

This local election is the closest election that we have that will make a personal impact on our daily lives. This is where we live and this election will put people in positions to decide our tax rates, quality of life, the safety of our kids, and what they are taught. Do not miss this opportunity to be heard.

Jon Mark Beilue

Why are you running for a position on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees?

Very simply, to pay it forward. My wife Sandy taught in Amarillo for 33 years, 25 of them in the AISD at the middle school, high school and elementary school levels. Our two adults sons were educated in AISD. Having lived in Amarillo since 1981, this city and this school district have given me and my family more than I have given back. I simply want to serve.

A school district is a fabric that stitches a community together, and it is the duty of all of us to make the education of students and preparing them for life after high school a very high priority. Anything less is a dereliction of duty from all of us. I want to have an active role in making AISD as strong as possible.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I was a child of public education, having grown up in the small town of Groom, 42 miles east of Amarillo. I saw what could happen when teachers and coaches poured themselves into me and my classmates. I graduated from Texas Tech with a B.A. in Journalism in 1981. I came to the Amarillo Globe-News after graduation. I thought I would be here for two years. I had many opportunities to leave for so-called “greener pastures,” but chose to stay. This was home.

My work for 37 years with the Globe-News kept me abreast with the people and issues in Amarillo. I learned that while we are a diverse community of varied interests, we still have much in common as well. I have immersed myself in this city for 42 years as president or chairman of five civic or volunteer organizations, a board member of Kids Inc., a volunteer with community reading programs at AISD and a deacon at my church. I have had my finger on the pulse of this city and school district for a long time and can reflect the interests and values of the majority of the people of Amarillo.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

The vision and policies we set, every decision the board makes, should be governed by this question: Is it best for students? We can’t take our eye off the ball, which is students, from pre-K to high school seniors. In conjunction with that, are we equipping teachers and administrators to do the best job possible with our most precious asset, our children? In step with that, as stewards of taxpayer money, are our decisions wise and fiscally responsible?

There are three key issues that are not unique to Amarillo ISD. The first is funding per pupil, and having the assets to educate students in a competitive environment. The second is closing the achievement gap, especially in those schools whose students are economically disadvantaged. The third is a newer one, and that is teacher retention. Too many teachers are leaving the profession and that creates a drain. Not only do teachers and administrators need a competitive salary, but they must know they are valued and truly make a difference in the lives of children.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. There are seven candidates for three positions, and all seven would make effective trustees. Candidly, unlike a few of the candidates for Amarillo City Council and Amarillo College Board of Regents, there are no candidates for school board, who if elected, would cause anyone to cringe.

Having been an active participant in the daily life of Amarillo for 42 years, and a wife who was a teacher in AISD for a quarter-century, this gives me a good foundation. I’m not arrogant enough or naïve enough to believe I have the answers because I don’t. I do have the experience of asking questions, sometimes tough ones, and then taking that information and acting upon it in the best interest of the majority of this school district and for our students.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries.

What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Our curriculums need to be locally vetted. What may be deemed quality instruction in other parts of the country may or may not be seen as the same in Amarillo. I am not familiar enough with the system of processing curriculum and library books to say if I would change anything. At the least, especially on new library books, they need to be vetted by each school’s librarians and principals who are in positions of trust.

I would urge any concerned parents to keep a dialogue open with teachers and principals. Speak factually during public comments during board meetings. I’d like to believe there are solutions out there if we all want what is best in these situations, which is the educating of a parent’s child. I don’t want a parent to believe their voice can not be heard or their opinion valued.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

Vouchers, the taking of public money earmarked for public schools and providing tuition for private schools, is a red herring. It does not do what it is intended to do. Other states show that. The latest example is in Arizona. The amount of money allocated for private school tuition would only truly help a select few families, most of them middle to upper-class families. Economically poor families could not afford private school tuition even with the help of about $8,000 per student. Private schools would also be receiving public money and, unlike public schools, have no accountability to the state of Texas.

Meanwhile, Texas ranks an embarrassing 41st in the nation in funding. Teachers spend several hundred dollars of their own money on supplies and extras for their classrooms. With vouchers that would probably drop Texas to around 45th or so. It would severely damage school districts across the state, particularly rural school districts. While the Texas Senate will likely pass some kind of voucher bill, fortunately, the Texas House sees this for what it is and not pass or approve any kind of voucher system.

Why is this election important?

Many voters mistakenly think of the presidential election and statewide elections as the big ones and are more likely to vote in them. While they are certainly important, I will argue the local elections are the ones that impact voters the most. Local elected governments and boards set the tax rate, the budget, and determine how your property taxes will be spent. Sadly, only about 15 percent of registered voters will bother to vote in this election. We should be better. We need to be better.

Connie Brown

Why are you running for a position on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees?

Several months ago I was asked to assist 50 other volunteers in reviewing the content of a Curriculum that is presently in our district. As I began the process I was shocked by what students, especially 4th and 5th graders, were being exposed to. There were several school board meetings about this issue where parents strongly expressed concern to the Amarillo ISD School Board. I realized at that time that most of the present school board seemed unaware of the extremely harmful content in this curriculum. That struck me as odd. Some will say the school board isn’t responsible for the curriculum. I believe that in effect, they are. They are responsible for policy and they oversee the Superintendent so that actually places them in a “buck stops here” position. The second part of my why is that I have always operated under the belief that we are all placed on this planet to make a difference. That belief caused me to look at my skill set and my life experience. I’m a leader, a business person and a problem solver and I’m also a person of strong conviction. My life experience includes 20 years of running a Private/Christian School. The next thing I knew I was neck deep in a campaign that, win or lose, would serve to open some eyes to what our students are being subjected to.

What are some of your qualifications as to why people should consider you for the position?

I ran a Christian School for 20 years. Answering the concerns and needs of students, parents, teachers and donors while staying abreast of safety, laws and restrictions was an everyday part of my world. Assuring a quality education and preparing students for a successful future was at the forefront of everything I did, just like it will be if I am elected to serve on the Amarillo ISD Board of Trustees.

Amarillo ISD is one of the largest employers for a 500 miles radius with almost 6,000 employees and a 320,000-dollar budget. I am a business person who understands budgets, staffing, HR, insurance, etc.

I’ve served on the executive boards of several multi-million dollar organizations. I know how to work well with others, be prepared when I arrive, articulate my opinions and not take things personally. I always have and always will work for the good of the people I serve.

I’ve led large teams, both staff and volunteers, all of which were multicultural and multiracial. I feel that this will assist me in serving all of the Amarillo ISD area as well as allow me to relate well to all staff and committees.

What is your platform? What are some of the things you are focusing on for your campaign?

My platform is very conservative and very straightforward.

I believe that PARENTS must be respected as the stewards of their own children’s lives.

I believe that we must empower TEACHERS to have control in their classrooms so they may once again be able to teach.

I believe that STUDENTS should be in school for education, not indoctrination.

What makes you stand out among the other candidates?

I am a strong conservative with true conservative values. I don’t apologize for this. If someone is wanting a Moral Conservative, I am their candidate. If someone is wanting a Fiscal Conservative, I am their candidate.

Lately, there has been a lot of concern among parents and other members of the community surrounding the content of certain books and curricula provided in schools, through the classroom and school libraries. What is your stance on your district’s process for content curation? What, if anything, would you change about how your district reviews and processes items in curriculum and library catalogs?

I’ve already addressed this to a great degree but I would add that there are great organizations that are ready and willing to do the work and give input to those who are involved in this process. Even if we didn’t agree with the input, why would we not welcome the assistance and information so that we can draw a better understanding of what is being placed in our curriculum. These organizations represent a lot of concerned parents and teachers.

As for books in our libraries, I believe that parents need to know that only age-appropriate material is available to their children. I am not for book banning. I am for common sense. We rate movies, we have age requirements for buying cigarettes and alcohol. It is not a big ask to say that we need to keep sexually explicit material as well as violence and other adult content “out of the reach” of our children. This is also my objection to a particular curriculum that has been placed in the classrooms of Amarillo ISD.

What is your message to parents and community members who are concerned about the content being presented to students at school?

Based on my findings, I believe we had better be very concerned. My message is – go to school board meetings, and get involved in grassroots educational groups that are on top of this and will keep you informed. Vote for School Board Members, like myself, who are willing to educate themselves and are willing to take a stand.

What are your opinions surrounding the recent debate on school choice? What kind of impact could charter school voucher programs have on your district?

I can actually say that I have many years of looking closely at this issue. I often say that I understand the concerns on both sides of this debate. I could probably debate either side better than most. Having said that, I do believe if this passes it will have flaws. Hopefully, these flaws will be tweaked in time. The bottom line however is this, I am a conservative and I believe in the Free Market, as all true Conservatives do. I believe that the Free Market is what vitalizes all businesses and all organizations. Any business that doesn’t have competition tends to fail or at best offer a service or a product that people only use because in essence, they have no other choice. Competition is healthy, it makes us better. I believe that is how it would impact us, I believe we would become better with a better product. I believe it would have the same impact on all sectors of education, not just the public sector. I understand that this is not the cookie-cutter or maybe the popular answer. I have been studying this issue for 30 years, have been on both sides of the debate and have watched what has happened with Charter Schools over the last 20 years. I believe there is always room for improvement but not always motivation for improvement. I believe that my district can be resourceful and can be better as a result of any competition that it receives.

Why should people participate in this election?

I don’t know if Amarillo has ever had a more crucial election. Our vote does matter. You actually have an opportunity to be a part of the huge voice that is saying we want to hold to our strong conservative values in Amarillo. Record voting has been seen in our area and around the State during early voting this last week. People are waking up and realizing that local elections actually change the future of their citizens and affect state and federal policies as well. Local elections affect your taxes, your job opportunities as well as your trash pick up, your potholes (or the lack thereof), and your safety just to name a few. I believe the real question is, “If you care, why wouldn’t you vote?” Some say that their vote doesn’t count. If you are voting in my race or for the Board of Regents for AC, it can actually count 3 times. You have the ability to make that kind of statement about those candidates. Again if you care….you will vote!!!

Dick Ford

In response to the questionnaire, Amarillo ISD candidate Dick Ford provided a flyer to MyHighPlains.com that highlighted some of what he has learned on the Amarillo ISD Board. Some of the answers included:

“I was the first person to require that our teacher pay be evaluated on a cost-of-living adjustment basis across the entire State for districts our size. I also instigated the COVID leave policy, which was a model for the entire State of Texas. Because of this policy, none of our teachers lost any days of pay or leave due to COVID. Some other notable AISD accomplishments during my tenure include: Developing AmTech Academy, a premier secondary career and technical education learning community; Maximizing benefits from the $320 million budget to ensure tax dollars are spent in a prudent and efficient manner; Recognizing North Heights as its own High School, which allows students to qualify for the Strife Scholarship Program and walk the graduation state like other AISD seniors.”

“While I believe we have made great strides during my time on the School Board, there is much more to be done in the years ahead.”

In relation to the question surrounding curricula and library books, Ford specifically answered surrounding Amplify, the curriculum that was implemented in Amarillo ISD, stating:

“All educators and most parents agree that the methodology Amplify teaches is good and helps the students learn. The problem was the content of the lessons. The content has since been vetted by teachers and parents and it is my understanding that all of the current content and that for next year has been approved by the school and the parents. It’s also my understanding that the State Board of Education has vetted the program as well.”

“It is our policy that all educational material has to be taught to the TEKS. It’s also our policy that for any book a student checks out, the parent gets an email notifying them of such so all parents know what their child is reading.”

In regards to School Choice, Ford said:

“I am against vouchers. It is School choice, not a parent’s choice. Private schools don’t take the handicapped, the blind or the crippled. They don’t take kids with learning disabilities. Public School takes all of them and we are GLAD to have them. The Public Schools are accountable to the state board of education. Private schools aren’t. The Texas Constitution states that Texas will provide free public education to all students. If voucher funds are taken away from public funding, then it is against the Constitution.”