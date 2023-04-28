AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As voting progresses for the 2023 Election Season, residents from the city of Amarillo will make their voices heard regarding who should represent them on the Amarillo City Council.

Further, in Potter and Randall Counties combined, residents will be able to vote in a number of races including:

City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;

Amarillo College Board of Regents;

Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;

Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;

Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and

Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.

MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of voter resources in preparation for the May 6 Election Day on the High Plains, including detailed interviews with candidates for the Amarillo City Council positions and questionnaires on relevant community issues filled out by candidates for the boards of Amarillo College, Amarillo, and Canyon ISDs.

Election Day on the High Plains: May 6, 2023

Meet the candidates for the races in the Amarillo area

For the city of Amarillo, spots are open on the Amarillo City Council, along with the Amarillo Mayor position, for the May 2023 election. Current Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, along with Amarillo City Council members Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith, have announced their intentions to not run for reelection for their positions, as noted in previous reports.

Mayor of Amarillo

Freda Powell

Tonya C. Winston

Jeffrey McGunegle

Sam Burnett

Don Collins

Cole Stanley

Amarillo City Council Place One

Margie Gonzales

Ray White

Kelsey Richardson

Josh Craft

Sherie Wood

Dean Crump

Chip Hunt

Amarillo City Council Place Two

Don Tipps

Gabriel McHenry-Herrera

Misty Vigil

Amarillo City Council Place Three

Tom Scherlen

Katt Massey

John Adair

Amarillo City Council Place Four

Hobert Gunny Brown

Les Simpson

John Ingerson

Claudette Smith

MyHighPlains.com will also have coverage surrounding the races for the Amarillo College Board of Regents and multiple school district board of trustees races, including the Amarillo Independent School District, Canyon ISD, Bushland ISD and Highland Park ISD. Visit this story periodically for updates.