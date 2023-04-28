AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As voting progresses for the 2023 Election Season, residents from the city of Amarillo will make their voices heard regarding who should represent them on the Amarillo City Council.
Further, in Potter and Randall Counties combined, residents will be able to vote in a number of races including:
- City of Amarillo Mayor/City Council;
- Amarillo College Board of Regents;
- Amarillo Independent School District Board of Trustees;
- Canyon ISD Board of Trustees;
- Bushland ISD Board of Trustees; and
- Highland Park ISD Board of Trustees and bonds.
MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of voter resources in preparation for the May 6 Election Day on the High Plains, including detailed interviews with candidates for the Amarillo City Council positions and questionnaires on relevant community issues filled out by candidates for the boards of Amarillo College, Amarillo, and Canyon ISDs.
Election Day on the High Plains: May 6, 2023
Meet the candidates for the races in the Amarillo area
For the city of Amarillo, spots are open on the Amarillo City Council, along with the Amarillo Mayor position, for the May 2023 election. Current Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson, along with Amarillo City Council members Eddy Sauer and Howard Smith, have announced their intentions to not run for reelection for their positions, as noted in previous reports.
Mayor of Amarillo
- Freda Powell
- Tonya C. Winston
- Jeffrey McGunegle
- Sam Burnett
- Don Collins
- Cole Stanley
Amarillo City Council Place One
- Margie Gonzales
- Ray White
- Kelsey Richardson
- Josh Craft
- Sherie Wood
- Dean Crump
- Chip Hunt
Amarillo City Council Place Two
- Don Tipps
- Gabriel McHenry-Herrera
- Misty Vigil
Amarillo City Council Place Three
- Tom Scherlen
- Katt Massey
- John Adair
Amarillo City Council Place Four
- Hobert Gunny Brown
- Les Simpson
- John Ingerson
- Claudette Smith
MyHighPlains.com will also have coverage surrounding the races for the Amarillo College Board of Regents and multiple school district board of trustees races, including the Amarillo Independent School District, Canyon ISD, Bushland ISD and Highland Park ISD. Visit this story periodically for updates.
