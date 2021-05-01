Mayor Nelson, other Amarillo City Council incumbents, Cole Stanley win in Municipal Election

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — All of the incumbents, Mayor Ginger Nelson, Freda Powell, Dr. Eddy Sauer, and Howard Smith, plus newcomer Cole Stanley, have been elected and re-elected to the Amarillo City Council in the May 1, 2021 General Election.

Nelson was re-elected to a third term. She received 10,922 votes and garnered 54% of the vote, according to unofficial election results from Potter and Randall Counties.

Candidate Votes Percent GINGER NELSON 10,922 54.0% CLAUDETTE SMITH 5,861 29.0% MICHAEL HUNT 3,056 15.1% CARL KARAS 373 1.8%

Nelson held off the other candidates, avoiding a run-off by receiving more than 50% plus 1 of the vote.

The closest challenger was Claudette Smith, who received 5,861 votes and 29% of the vote.

The other two candidates, Michael Hunt and Carl Karas received 3,056 votes and 15.1% and 373 votes and 1.8%, respectively.

When asked for her reaction after learning she had won, Mayor Nelson said, “I’m excited that the voters have come alongside the leadership that’s been in place for the last four years, really one of the most difficult years in the history of our city, and yet they have supported us with confidence to say, ‘Yeah, let’s move forward.’ So, let’s spend the next two years working together as a team with a positive tone in the city

Mayor Nelson also said she is excited to start working on new projects, including broadband internet and the Amarillo Civic Center, which has served as a vaccination clinic in 2021.

“From the beginning, the City Council said, ‘Get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.’ That’s the mission and public health has carried that mission out so well,” NeIson said. “If you haven’t gotten your vaccine, I want to remind you, it’s free, no charge.”

Here are the final results for Amarillo City Council Places 1 through 4.

Place 1 was the only seat in which the incumbent did not run for re-election. Cole Stanley has won that race with 51% of the vote and will replace outgoing Councilwoman Elaine Hays.

“I want to try and bring our community together and helping educate individuals that labor and help our community grow and then I’m a pro-growth guy. So I want to see Amarillo grow from not just downtown but north, south, east, west, and really push on a pro-growth where we prosper as a community and all of us benefit from that,” said Stanley.

Candidate Votes Percentage COLE STANLEY 9,547 51.1% HOBART BROWN 5,585 29.9% JASON TILLERY 3,549 19.0%

Three candidates ran for City Council Place 2, including incumbent Councilwoman Freda Powell.

Freda Powell won that race with 57% of the vote.

“So I’m just grateful that the citizens that have come out to vote, that they’re paying attention, and they are getting the facts that’s what I’m most proud of,” said Councilwoman Powell.

Candidate Votes Percent FREDA POWELL 10,951 56.7% JASON FOLGELSONG 5,577 28.9% JOE WEST 2,778 14.4%

Incumbent Dr. Eddy Sauer and Tom Scherlen ran for Place 3. Dr. Eddy Sauer won that race with 57% of the vote.

“Well, you know first off I’m just really grateful that the citizens of Amarillo had given me the trust for the last four years, and I’m really grateful for an opportunity of two more,” said Councilman Sauer.

Candidate Votes Percent EDDY SAUER 11,083 56.8% TOM SCHERLEN 8,438 43.2%

Three candidates ran against incumbent Councilman Howard Smith for City Council Place 4. Howard Smith will keep his seat with 51% of the vote.

“Looking forward to the next two years, working with the same council I’ve been working with,” said Councilman Smith.