AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Ginger Nelson and the City of Amarillo are set to host the 2021 State of the City on Wednesday, October 6 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. at Hodgetown Stadium, according to the City of Amarillo.

The event will include remarks from Mayor Nelson and the City of Amarillo leaders, with an opportunity for the public to come together with city leaders to “learn more about the state of our city as we work to accelerate Amarillo,” the city explained.