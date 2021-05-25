Mayor Ginger Nelson takes her oath of office during city council meeting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Mayoral race officially ends. Mayor Ginger Nelson took her oath of office during today’s city council meeting.
During the city council meeting votes were canvased and the results were declared.
The Honorable Laura Hamilton conducted Mayor Nelson’s oath of office.
This will be her third term as Mayor of Amarillo.
